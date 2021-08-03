Cancel
SARS-CoV-2-derived fusion inhibitor lipopeptides exhibit highly potent and broad-spectrum activity against divergent human coronaviruses

By Yuanmei Zhu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 294 (2021) Cite this article. Most members of coronaviruses (CoVs), including four annually circulating human CoVs (HCov-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63, and CoV-HKU1), infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause mild illness; however, zoonotic CoVs can cross the species barrier from animal reservoirs and lead to epidemics with high morbidity and mortality in humans. Highly pathogenic severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome CoV (MERS-CoV) emerged in 2002 and 2012, respectively. The current global COVID-19 epidemic was caused by SARS-CoV-2, which is a novel CoV genetically close to SARS-CoV.1 It is extremely urgent to develop therapeutics and prophylactics for combating SARS-CoV-2, and ideally, a drug or vaccine will possess broad-spectrum efficacy against divergent CoVs.

Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Mental HealthPsyPost

Large study finds COVID-19 is linked to a substantial drop in intelligence

People who have recovered from COVID-19 tend to score significantly lower on an intelligence test compared to those who have not contracted the virus, according to new research published in The Lancet journal EClinicalMedicine. The findings suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can produce substantial reductions in cognitive ability, especially among those with more severe illness.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

Researchers in Singapore have conducted a study showing that the messenger RNA- (mRNA) based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective at protecting against symptomatic and severe disease following infection with the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: How SARS-CoV-2 infects cells

The life cycle of SARS-CoV-2, evidence that vaccines reduce the spread of the coronavirus and a powerful call to stop mass COVID deaths in Africa. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every...
docwirenews.com

Characterization of MW06, a human monoclonal antibody with cross-neutralization activity against both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV

MAbs. 2021 Jan-Dec;13(1):1953683. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2021.1953683. The global pandemic of COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in widespread social and economic disruption. Effective interventions are urgently needed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have demonstrated their prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, and several have been granted authorization for emergency use. Here, we discover and characterize a fully human cross-reactive mAb, MW06, which binds to both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) and disrupts their interaction with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors. Potential neutralization activity of MW06 was observed against both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV in different assays. The complex structure determination and epitope alignment of SARS-CoV-2 RBD/MW06 revealed that the epitope recognized by MW06 is highly conserved among SARS-related coronavirus strains, indicating the potential broad neutralization activity of MW06. In in vitro assays, no antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed for MW06. In addition, MW06 recognizes a different epitope from MW05, which shows high neutralization activity and has been in a Phase 2 clinical trial, supporting the development of the cocktail of MW05 and MW06 to prevent against future escaping variants. MW06 alone and the cocktail show good effects in preventing escape mutations, including a series of variants of concern, B.1.1.7, P.1, B.1.351, and B.1.617.1. These findings suggest that MW06 recognizes a conserved epitope on SARS-CoV-2, which provides insights for the development of a universal antibody-based therapy against SARS-related coronavirus and emerging variant strains, and may be an effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 agent.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Postmortem study finds SARS-CoV-2 virus in the retina

The study's finding suggest that the particles may be involved in some of the ocular clinical manifestations of the COVID-19 infection. A study has found that viral particles that were presumed to be SARS-CoV-2 were identified in the various retinal layers in patients who died from confirmed severe COVID-19 infection.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies May Persist Nine Months After Infection

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Antibody levels appear to remain positive for up to nine months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online July 19 in Nature Communications. Ilaria Dorigatti, Ph.D., from Imperial College London, and...
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

With treatments for COVID still elusive, CRISPR offers promise in preliminary tests

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Scientists have harnessed CRISPR gene-editing technology to block the replication of the novel coronavirus in human cells — an approach that could one day serve as a new treatment for COVID-19.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 receptor “ACE2” in human pancreatic beta cells: to be or not to be!

Islets. 2021 Jul 24:1-9. doi: 10.1080/19382014.2021.1954458. Online ahead of print. The current COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to spread across the globe, is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2). Soon after the pandemic emerged in China, it became clear that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) serves as the primary cell surface receptor for SARS-Cov-2. Subsequent work has shown that diabetes and hyperglycemia are major risk factors for morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients. However, data on the pattern of expression of ACE2 on human pancreatic β cells remain contradictory. Additionally, there is no consensus on whether the virus can directly infect and damage pancreatic islets and hence exacerbate diabetes. In this mini-review, we highlight the role of ACE2 receptor and summarize the current state of knowledge regarding its expression/co-localization in human pancreatic endocrine cells. We also discuss recent data on the permissiveness of human pancreatic β cells to SARS-Cov-2 infection.
ScienceEurekAlert

Presumed SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in human retina

What The Study Did: This case series of three patients who died of COVID-19 shows presumed SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in various layers of the human retina, suggesting that they may be involved in some of the infection’s ocular clinical manifestations. Authors: Alléxya A. A. Marcos, M.D., of the Federal University...
ScienceScience Daily

Highly potent, stable nanobodies stop SARS-CoV-2

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants. These so-called nanobodies bind and neutralize the virus up to 1000 times better than previously developed mini-antibodies. In addition, the scientists optimized their mini-antibodies for stability and resistance to extreme heat. This unique combination makes them promising agents to treat COVID-19. Since nanobodies can be produced at low costs in large quantities, they could meet the global demand for COVID-19 therapeutics. The new nanobodies are currently in preparation for clinical trials.
Public HealthNewswise

No Particular Risk of Infection of SARS-CoV-2 From Cash

Newswise — How long do coronaviruses remain infectious on banknotes and coins? Is it possible to become infected through contact with cash? Experts at the European Central Bank, in collaboration with the Department of Medical and Molecular Virology at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, wanted to clarify this question. The researchers led by Professor Eike Steinmann and Dr. Daniel Todt developed a method specifically to test how many infectious virus particles can be transferred from cash to the skin in real-life conditions. Conclusion: under realistic conditions, the risk of contracting Sars-Cov-2 from cash is very low. The study has been published in the journal iScience from 26 July 2021.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Repurposing of the childhood vaccines: could we train the immune system against the SARS-CoV-2?

Expert Rev Vaccines. 2021 Jul 27. doi: 10.1080/14760584.2021.1960161. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic is a globalized health concern caused by a beta-coronavirus named Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). Since, December 2019 when this outbreak flared in Wuhan, China, COVID-19 cases have been continuously rising all over the world. Due to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants, subsequent waves are flowing in a faster manner as compared to the primary wave, which is more contagious and causing higher mortality around the world. Recently, India has emerged as the new epicenter of the second wave by mutants of SARS-CoV-2. After almost eighteen months of this outbreak, some COVID-19 dedicated therapeutics and vaccines are available, and a few are under trial, but the situation is still uncontrolled. To manage the current scenario this study suggested that the repurposing of the childhood vaccines should be considered as a preventive option along with the available COVID-19 therapeutic and vaccinesbecause childhood vaccines exert the non-specific or heterologous protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infections.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover camelid-derived two nanobodies that target SARS-CoV-2

Scientists around the world are working to understand the various aspects of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), from its infection mechanisms to its molecular engagements. In-depth knowledge of the virological dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 will be crucial in developing effective vaccines and therapeutics to combat the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the long term.

