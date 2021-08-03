SARS-CoV-2-derived fusion inhibitor lipopeptides exhibit highly potent and broad-spectrum activity against divergent human coronaviruses
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 294 (2021) Cite this article. Most members of coronaviruses (CoVs), including four annually circulating human CoVs (HCov-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63, and CoV-HKU1), infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause mild illness; however, zoonotic CoVs can cross the species barrier from animal reservoirs and lead to epidemics with high morbidity and mortality in humans. Highly pathogenic severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome CoV (MERS-CoV) emerged in 2002 and 2012, respectively. The current global COVID-19 epidemic was caused by SARS-CoV-2, which is a novel CoV genetically close to SARS-CoV.1 It is extremely urgent to develop therapeutics and prophylactics for combating SARS-CoV-2, and ideally, a drug or vaccine will possess broad-spectrum efficacy against divergent CoVs.www.nature.com
