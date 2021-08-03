IF THE HAT FITS: The start of a new sports season

After a summer of anticipation, the time has finally come.

On Monday, a bulk of high school fall sports are set to begin. Fast-pitch softball, baseball, volleyball, and cross country all begin their official seasons — with the first football practices of the fall starting as well.

Student-athletes across the state will once again be embarking on their journeys through their respective seasons. It’s an exciting time full of a lot of endless possibilities and is sure to be a treasure trove of great times and memories.

Last fall, we saw many successes spread out amongst our area teams. From amazing feats and finishes, to historic firsts and new horizons. There were deep playoff runs, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple academic state champions.

So as we begin a new school year, with an open future in front of us, I wanted to wish all our area teams across all sports the best of luck.

I can confidently say that I believe we’re in for yet another memorable year. There is already so much passion and love for athletics in the area, and with all the work I’ve seen teams putting in this summer, I have no doubt that we’ll once again experience another wave of success.

Our student-athletes pour so much of themselves into their craft, and juggle it all with school, jobs, and other responsibilities. But at the end of the day, they represent their schools and towns to the best of their abilities.

I would say the best part about my job is seeing our student-athletes grow as players and as people. I’ve met a lot of amazing individuals in my time in sports media over the last decade, and it doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down anytime soon.

Not only do they show incredible skills in their respective sports, but a whole lot of heart as well. From encouraging a nervous newcomer, to congratulating the opposing team after a tough loss, to making sure every player feels included, to helping those in need on the rare day off from practice.

With a new school year comes new possibilities. It’s exciting to wonder who will be playing deep into the playoffs, who will be taking home those awards, and who will be making history in real time.

While I don’t have those answers, I’m excited to see where this season takes all of our area teams. And while you’re all working hard in your respective sports, I’ll be working just as hard to be there with you and help show the world just how special it is in our corner of Oklahoma.

Happy sports, everybody. And welcome back.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.