Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

IF THE HAT FITS: The start of a new sports season

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gI6Y4_0bGIV2ca00

After a summer of anticipation, the time has finally come.

On Monday, a bulk of high school fall sports are set to begin. Fast-pitch softball, baseball, volleyball, and cross country all begin their official seasons — with the first football practices of the fall starting as well.

Student-athletes across the state will once again be embarking on their journeys through their respective seasons. It’s an exciting time full of a lot of endless possibilities and is sure to be a treasure trove of great times and memories.

Last fall, we saw many successes spread out amongst our area teams. From amazing feats and finishes, to historic firsts and new horizons. There were deep playoff runs, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple academic state champions.

So as we begin a new school year, with an open future in front of us, I wanted to wish all our area teams across all sports the best of luck.

I can confidently say that I believe we’re in for yet another memorable year. There is already so much passion and love for athletics in the area, and with all the work I’ve seen teams putting in this summer, I have no doubt that we’ll once again experience another wave of success.

Our student-athletes pour so much of themselves into their craft, and juggle it all with school, jobs, and other responsibilities. But at the end of the day, they represent their schools and towns to the best of their abilities.

I would say the best part about my job is seeing our student-athletes grow as players and as people. I’ve met a lot of amazing individuals in my time in sports media over the last decade, and it doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down anytime soon.

Not only do they show incredible skills in their respective sports, but a whole lot of heart as well. From encouraging a nervous newcomer, to congratulating the opposing team after a tough loss, to making sure every player feels included, to helping those in need on the rare day off from practice.

With a new school year comes new possibilities. It’s exciting to wonder who will be playing deep into the playoffs, who will be taking home those awards, and who will be making history in real time.

While I don’t have those answers, I’m excited to see where this season takes all of our area teams. And while you’re all working hard in your respective sports, I’ll be working just as hard to be there with you and help show the world just how special it is in our corner of Oklahoma.

Happy sports, everybody. And welcome back.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
101
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Baseball#Sports Season#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Gregg Popovich shared cool moment with Team USA players during medal ceremony

USA Basketball’s gold medal win was a moment of redemption for Gregg Popovich, and he and some of his players shared a cool moment during the medal ceremony. Despite their important role, coaches themselves do not receive medals at the Olympics. Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine wanted to make sure Popovich’s efforts did not go unnoticed, and they both put their gold medals around his neck during the ceremony.
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Rams start training camp and prepare for the new season

The long wait through the offseason is finally over. Football is back as the Los Angeles Rams start training camp today. With a lot of work to do and questions to answer before the season opener on September 12th against the Chicago Bears, LA will fire it up in Irvine California.
High Schoolsouthportcardinals.com

Fall Sports Start August 2

TRYOUTS CHECKLIST – COMPLETE EVERYTHING BEFORE DAY ONE. Girls Golf – Starts Friday, July 30 | All practices are at Southern Dunes Golf Course | Meet in media center after school on 7/30 | transportation will be provided for those that cannot drive. Coach Manning – dmanning@perryschools.org. Football – All...
Illinois Statestarvedrock.media

New Mask Mandate Not Impacting Start Of Fall High School Sports In Illinois

Other than having to wear masks at indoor games and practices, there's no other impact to the approaching high school sports season in Illinois. Following a school mask mandate announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois High School Association put out a message that there are no changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports. There are also no spectator limitations as a result of the latest mask mandate.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Macomb eager for start of fall sports

MACOMB – With August here, area high school sports are in the current dead period, the time between summer training and the start of the fall season. With a full slate of games on the docket, area teams, coaches and administrators are hoping to have a productive and exciting fall with no stoppages.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Camp: Blacklock Fresh Start, Fine Fit?

HOUSTON -- Ross Blacklock was never going to live up to some expectations in 2020. It's hard to when your team trades away their All-Pro offensive weapon and you're the consolation prize. Blacklock was taken with the 40th selection by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially, the pick...
SportsMcAlester News

IF THE HAT FITS: Taking in an historic Olympics

After a longer wait than usual, the world has once again turned its attention to the Olympic games. And there have been many amazing and inspiring moments that have transpired over the games thus far. Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win gold in the fencing individual foil...
Bayboro, NCcompassnews360.com

Champion Sports & Fitness Celebration — August 14

BAYBORO – Congratulations to Champion Sports & Fitness on the move to a new location along Hwy. 55 next to the ABC store. Save the Date! Next week, we’ll have complete details on the fitness center’s Grand ReOpening extravaganza.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Adam Luckett 8:00pm August 7, 2021 5 Comments 2 categories 1 tag. The roster management season is officially over in college basketball. With five-star big Jalen Duren announcing his commitment to Memphis on Friday, all rosters are set throughout the NCAA. That means it’s time to enter the talking season on the hardwood. No more guessing about the roster because now all programs are ready to ride…
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

Olympic volleyball player has McAlester roots

An Oklahoman is a member of the USA volleyball team playing for Olympic gold — and some might remember her growing up in McAlester. Micha Hancock won state and national championships before going on to play professionally and becoming the first Oklahoman to play on an Olympic volleyball team, which is playing for gold at the Tokyo Olympics this weekend.
SportsNBC San Diego

With a Slate of New Players, Can Team USA Men's Basketball Continue its Gold Streak?

The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan. In our Thrills in Tokyo series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

SE Texas volleyball teams prepare for fast start to new season

When the first Monday in August rolls around, the “mad dash” toward volleyball season officially begins. Unlike other sports that have weeks of practice to prepare for a season, volleyball teams in Texas have just a few days before their first scrimmages. It’s a quick turnaround which forces teams to...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: Pete Thamel discusses the ‘secret’ to unseating Tigers

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) throws a ball during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The 2021 Clemson football season is just a few weeks from officially kicking off and there are going to be numerous opinions given on the Tigers until we get to that point.
Kansas StateBleacher Report

5-Star SG Keyonte George Commits to Baylor over Kentucky, Kansas, More

Keyonte George will be packing his bags for Waco, Texas, after committing to Baylor ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. George is the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the nation, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy