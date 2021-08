TOKYO (AP) — Day 15 of the Tokyo Games will feature the American women going for gold in basketball, volleyball and water polo. The U.S. women’s basketball team will be playing for a record seventh gold medal Saturday night when the Americans play Japan. Allyson Felix, fresh off her record-setting 10th medal, will try to pass Carl Lewis as the most decorated American runner in the 4x400 meter relay. The U.S. baseball team featuring Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson plays Japan in the gold medal game and Nelly Korda opens the final round of the women's golf tournament as the leader.