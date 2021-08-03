Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

New clinical trial open for patients with a specific form of lung cancer

Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes up over 80% of lung cancers, is the single leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. NSCLC is typically diagnosed in patients over the age of 65. And according to the National Cancer Institute, non-small cell lung cancer is not as sensitive to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy as other forms of cancer.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Clinical Research#Bpt#Kras#Thoracic Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerstudyfinds.org

New treatment helps the immune system kill cancer cells

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom — Scientists at the University of Southampton have identified a potentially groundbreaking new treatment that may improve the human immune system’s ability to seek out and destroy cancer cells. The approach is quite strategic: By restricting a group of cells known to regulate and impede immune responses, the treatment frees up a bevy of other immune cells that then go on to attack tumors and cancer cells.
CancerMedicineNet.com

Is There a Screening Test for Lung Cancer?

A screening test is generally performed as a preventative measure to detect a potential health problem or disease in a person who is yet to have signs or symptoms. There is a screening test for lung cancer, however it is only deemed necessary for people at risk for lung cancer.
CancerDL-Online

Mayo Clinic podcast: Be aware of the rare cancer called sarcoma

"These are rare cancers, and in adults, sarcomas comprise less than 1% of new cancers diagnosed every year," says Dr. Brittany Siontis, a Mayo Clinic medical oncologist. "So most people never hear about sarcoma. And that's why we're grateful to have Sarcoma Awareness Month, to try and bring more education to the population about this rare tumor."
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer clinical trials adapted rapidly during COVID-19 pandemic year

Cancer clinical trial research rapidly adapted to the circumstances of enrolling and treating patients on clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the conclusion drawn by authors of a study of cancer trial enrollment during 2020 and early 2021. The findings are published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
CancerHealthline

Lung Cancer Staging: How It’s Determined and More

Doctors evaluate the size, location, and spread of tumors to determine what stage the cancer is. Lung cancer is identified by numbered stages 0 through 4, as it progresses, with subcategories within each stage. The treatment for lung cancer depends on the stage. After you receive a lung cancer diagnosis,...
CancerWPTV

Clinical trials seek to make breakthroughs in brain cancer

Tens of thousands of people across the country today live with a form of brain cancer. There are forms of those tumors that are not curable, notably tumors found in children. Many are hoping for a clinical trial breakthrough to benefit all people living with cancer. The journal entries begin...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Patients with longstanding persistent atrial fibrillation offered innovative treatment option with DEEP clinical trial

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute has launched the first pivotal study of its kind that utilizes the specialized skills of both the cardiac surgeon and electrophysiologist called Dual Epicardial and Endocardial Procedure (DEEP) to treat atrial fibrillation. The post Patients with longstanding persistent atrial fibrillation offered innovative treatment option with DEEP clinical trial appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CancerUS News and World Report

How Did the Pandemic Affect Cancer Clinical Trials?

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic widely disrupted medical care across the United States, but a new study reports that clinical trials testing cancer treatments were able to carry on. Researchers found that U.S. cancer trials quickly responded to the pandemic in the early months, allowing the...
CancerBoston Herald

Pancreatic cancer treatment: New drug combo shows promise, MIT researchers discover

A new drug combination is showing early potential for treating pancreatic cancer, according to MIT researchers who found that the therapy can quash pancreatic tumors in mice. The cancer that affects about 60,000 Americans every year is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. Pancreatic tumors often become resistant to some chemotherapies, but now a team of MIT researchers has developed an immunotherapy strategy that can eliminate pancreatic tumors in mice.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Ultimovacs Announces First Patient Enrolled In Phase II FOCUS Trial Of UV1 In Head-and-Neck Cancer

Study will assess the benefit of combining UV1 with standard of care pembrolizumab. OSLO, Norway, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in FOCUS, an investigator-led Phase II randomized clinical trial in head-and-neck cancer of the Company's telomerase cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer clinical trial participation at 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 outbreak

What The Study Did: Researchers examine the full one-year experience of cancer clinical trial enrollment after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Authors: Joseph M. Unger, Ph.D., M.S., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For...
CancerScience Daily

Histone deacetylase inhibitor gel shows promise for the treatment of patients with basal cell carcinoma

Remetinostat, a topical cream and first-in-class inhibitor of histone deacetylation, showed signs of clinical efficacy in patients with basal cell carcinoma. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and is typically treated with surgical excision, explained Sarin. "While BCC is not associated with high mortality, surgical excision can be a costly and burdensome treatment, particularly for patients who develop multiple BCC lesions," she noted.
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

TAMPA, Fla. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.
CancerMedscape News

ASCO 2021: Best Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Data

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the second of three discussions about presentations on lung cancer from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. I've divided the discussions into three areas: Part 1 was on improvements in treatment of locally advanced disease; immunotherapeutics is the topic of today's discussion; and part 3 will be about targeted therapies.
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

New one-and-done DNA-based blood test that can detect as many as 50 different types of cancer is on the verge of approval

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [Grail’s prescription diagnostic] test is designed to help spot as many as 50 different cancers and uncover their original organ sites from a blood sample, a result of years of development and billions of dollars in venture capital funding.
Cancerhealio.com

Perioperative LAMA/LABA inhaled therapy optimal for patients with lung cancer, COPD

Perioperative combination therapy using a long-acting muscarinic antagonist and long-acting beta agonist may be an optimal treatment for patients with lung cancer and COPD undergoing cancer for lung surgery, researchers reported. “Because the prognosis of patients with lung cancer complicated by COPD is reportedly poor, it is important to provide...
CancerNewswise

Drug Combination Gets Advanced Liver Cancer Patients to Surgery

Newswise — A combination of the kinase-inhibitor drug cabozantinib and the immunotherapy drug nivolumab can make curative surgery possible in some liver cancer patients who would normally not be considered surgery candidates. Results published July 29 in the journal Nature Cancer by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center...

Comments / 0

Community Policy