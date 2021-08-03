Cancel
OUR VIEW: Holocaust comparison immoral

McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 5 days ago
McAlester News-Capital office File photo

Stop comparing vaccinations to the genocide of Jews during the Holocaust.

Zero unvaccinated Americans have been killed for their opinion — yet some anti-vaxxers continue to say it's similar to Nazi Germany's systematic extermination attempt by murdering six million European Jews in the Holocaust.

We've seen such comparisons from early in the COVID-19 pandemic to just in the past week when Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett posted on the organization's page urging people to call the lieutenant governor and ask him to call a special session to prohibit employers from requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

The post featured a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” on it and said: “Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it."

Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, called the post “highly inappropriate” and urged party officials to apologize.

“To compare the actions taken by Nazi Germany to a public health discussion is ill-informed and inappropriate," Clark told CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein. “An apology is really appropriate, and it shows leadership and sensitivity to the harmful impact this has made."

But instead, Bennett doubled down on the comparison Sunday in a video statement.

So not only is Bennett comfortable with comparing a public health crisis to the mass murder of people for their religion — he also can't take criticism over his insensitive statements and believes trying to overthrow our government is patriotic.

This is not leadership. This is demeaning and cannot be accepted.

While every American has freedom to express an opinion under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — that doesn't make it right to make such a demeaning comparison over a disagreement with policies.

We understand some incorrectly mistrust the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines despite data from the the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System showing deaths among COVID-19 vaccinated people are nearly zero — 0.0019% to be exact.

But we cannot stand for the inappropriate and misguided statements demonstrated in comparing the vaccines to the Holocaust.

We must demand better of our representatives and of ourselves.

Vaccines are effective and safe against COVID-19. They also work best when more of us receive the shot.

So we again urge everyone to get the vaccine as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise — with more than 90% of those coming among the unvaccinated.

And don't compare the vaccine to the Holocaust.

