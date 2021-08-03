Keeping oocytes young

In this study, a self-healing hydrogel was prepared that is transparent to visible (Vis) light while absorbing ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), and microwave. The optothermal features of the hydrogel were explored by monitoring temperature using an IR thermometer under an IR source. The hydrogel was synthesized using sodium tetraborate decahydrate (borax) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as raw materials based on a facile thermal route. More significantly, graphene oxide (GO) and graphite-like carbon nitride (g-C3N4) nanostructures as well as carbon microsphere (CMS) were applied as guests to more dissect their influence on the microwave and optical characteristics. The morphology of the fillers was evaluated using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM). Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) attested that the chemical functional groups of the hydrogel have been formed and the result of diffuse reflection spectroscopy (DRS) confirmed that the hydrogel absorbs UV while is transparent in Vis light. The achieved result implied that the hydrogel acts as an essential IR absorber due to its functional groups desirable for energy efficiency and harvesting. Interestingly, the achieved results have testified that the self-healing hydrogels had the proper self-healing efficiency and self-healing time. Eventually, microwave absorbing properties and shielding efficiency of the hydrogel, hydrogel/GO, g-C3N4, or CMS were investigated, demonstrating the salient microwave characteristics, originated from the established ionic conductive networks and dipole polarizations. The efficient bandwidth of the hydrogel was as wide as 3.5 GHz with a thickness of 0.65 mm meanwhile its maximum reflection loss was 75.10 dB at 14.50 GHz with 4.55 mm in thickness. Particularly, the hydrogel illustrated total shielding efficiency (SET) > 10 dB from 1.19 to 18 and > 20 dB from 4.37 to 18 GHz with 10.00 mm in thickness. The results open new windows toward improving the shielding and energy efficiency using practical ways.