Keeping oocytes young

By Kim Baumann
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. The frequency of egg aneuploidies and trisomic pregnancies increases dramatically with maternal age, often leading to miscarriage. But the causes of increased chromosome missegregation (which arises primarily from meiosis I) in ageing oocytes are not understood. Aneuploid pregnancies have been associated with exposure to toxins and oxidative damage, as well as with the weakening of sister chromatid cohesion. Tachibana and colleagues now report that the suppression of ovulation protects against chromosomal abnormalities in ageing mouse eggs, which can be partly explained by increasing REC8–cohesin retention on chromosomes and thus reducing ageing-associated loss of chromosome cohesion.

www.nature.com

Fitness consequences of hybridization in a predominantly selfing species: insights into the role of dominance and epistatic incompatibilities

Studying the consequences of hybridization on plant performance is insightful to understand the adaptive potential of populations, notably at local scales. Due to reduced effective recombination, predominantly selfing species are organized in highly homozygous multi-locus-genotypes (or lines) that accumulate genetic differentiation both among- and within-populations. This high level of homozygosity facilitates the dissection of the genetic basis of hybrid performance in highly selfing species, which gives insights into the mechanisms of reproductive isolation between lines. Here, we explored the fitness consequences of hybridization events between natural inbred lines of the predominantly selfing species Medicago truncatula, at both within- and among-populations scales. We found that hybridization has opposite effects pending on studied fitness proxies, with dry mass showing heterosis, and seed production showing outbreeding depression. Although we found significant patterns of heterosis and outbreeding depression, they did not differ significantly for within- compared to among-population crosses. Family-based analyses allowed us to determine that hybrid differentiation was mostly due to dominance and epistasis. Dominance and/or dominant epistatic interactions increased dry mass, while decreasing seed production, and recessive epistatic interactions mostly had a positive effect on both fitness proxies. Our results illustrate how genetic incompatibilities can accumulate at a very local scale among multi-locus-genotypes, and how non-additive genetic effects contribute to heterosis and outbreeding depression.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New streamlined approach for high-coverage genome sequencing of single yeast cells

A single cell can reveal much about the biological world through genomic sequencing. Scientists can compare a single, isolated cell to other samples, analyzing the differences and similarities to better understand how the organisms originated and evolved -; or even to discover entirely new species. However, despite the rapid development...
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
SciencePhys.org

From CRISPR to glowing proteins to optogenetics, the most powerful technologies are borrowed from nature

Watson and Crick, Schrödinger and Einstein all made theoretical breakthroughs that have changed the world's understanding of science. Today big, game-changing ideas are less common. New and improved techniques are the driving force behind modern scientific research and discoveries. They allow scientists—including chemists like me—to do our experiments faster than before, and they shine light on areas of science hidden to our predecessors.
WildlifeScience Now

Rapid generation of maternal mutants via oocyte transgenic expression of CRISPR-Cas9 and sgRNAs in zebrafish

Maternal products are exclusive factors to drive oogenesis and early embryonic development. As disrupting maternal gene functions is either time-consuming or technically challenging, early developmental programs regulated by maternal factors remain mostly elusive. We provide a transgenic approach to inactivate maternal genes in zebrafish primary oocytes. By introducing three tandem single guide RNA (sgRNA) expression cassettes and a green fluorescent protein (GFP) reporter into Tg(zpc:zcas9) embryos, we efficiently obtained maternal nanog and ctnnb2 mutants among GFP-positive F1 offspring. Notably, most of these maternal mutants displayed either sgRNA site–spanning genomic deletions or unintended large deletions extending distantly from the sgRNA targets, suggesting a prominent deletion-prone tendency of genome editing in the oocyte. Thus, our method allows maternal gene knockout in the absence of viable and fertile homozygous mutant adults. This approach is particularly time-saving and can be applied for functional screening of maternal factors and generating genomic deletions in zebrafish.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Evaluation of anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant potential of andrographolide and echiodinin.

Evaluation of anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant potential of andrographolide and echiodinin isolated from callus culture of Andrographis paniculata Nees. Asian Pac J Trop Biomed. 2013 Aug ;3(8):604-10; discussion 609-10. PMID: 23905016. Abstract Author(s):. Mohmmed Arifullah, Nima Dandu Namsa, Manabendra Mandal, Kishore Kumar Chiruvella, Paritala Vikrama, Ghanta Rama Gopal. Article Affiliation:. Mohmmed...
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Chemists Find an Effective Remedy for “Aged” Brain Diseases Such As Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Scientists obtained substances that provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl-...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover new mitochondrial recycling pathway that may be linked to Parkinson’s disease

Scientists have long known that living cells are master recyclers, constantly breaking down old parts and building them back up into new molecular machines. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have taken a closer look at the life cycle of energy-generating cellular power plants-;called mitochondria-; inside brain cells, and how they might be recycled. They showed that genes associated with Parkinson's disease play key roles in this process.
ScienceTennessee Tribune

Microbiome Bacteria Adapt To Humans Through Transmission: Study

NEW DELHI — Beneficial bacteria in the intestine use different means to transmit from one person to another, impacting their abundance in the gut and their functions. New research explores the evolution or adaptation of bacteria to a human host. The findings could inform decisions as to what specific bacteria could be given to people based on their ability to colonize and levels of metabolic activity each indicates.
ScienceNature.com

Lost photon enhances superresolution

Quantum imaging can beat classical resolution limits, imposed by the diffraction of light. In particular, it is known that one can reduce the image blurring and increase the achievable resolution by illuminating an object by entangled light and measuring coincidences of photons. If an n-photon entangled state is used and the nth-order correlation function is measured, the point-spread function (PSF) effectively becomes \(\sqrt{n}\) times narrower relatively to classical coherent imaging. Quite surprisingly, measuring n-photon correlations is not the best choice if an n-photon entangled state is available. We show that for measuring (n − 1)-photon coincidences (thus, ignoring one of the available photons), PSF can be made even narrower. This observation paves a way for a strong conditional resolution enhancement by registering one of the photons outside the imaging area. We analyze the conditions necessary for the resolution increase and propose a practical scheme, suitable for observation and exploitation of the effect.
WildlifeNature.com

Transcriptome profile of goat folliculogenesis reveals the interaction of oocyte and granulosa cell in correlation with different fertility population

To understand the molecular and genetic mechanisms related to the litter size in one species of two different populations (high litter size and low litter size), we performed RNA-seq for the oocytes and granulosa cells (GCs) at different developmental stages of follicle, and identified the interaction of genes from both sides of follicle (oocyte and GCs) and the ligand-receptor pairs from these two sides. Our data were very comprehensive to uncover the difference between these two populations regarding the folliculogenesis. First, we identified a set of potential genes in oocyte and GCs as the marker genes which can be used to determine the goat fertility capability and ovarian reserve ability. The data showed that GRHPR, GPR84, CYB5A and ERAL1 were highly expressed in oocyte while JUNB, SCN2A, MEGE8, ZEB2, EGR1and PRRC2A were highly expressed in GCs. We found more functional genes were expressed in oocytes and GCs in high fertility group (HL) than that in low fertility group (LL). We uncovered that ligand-receptor pairs in Notch signaling pathway and transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) superfamily pathways played important roles in goat folliculogenesis for the different fertility population. Moreover, we discovered that the correlations of the gene expression in oocytes and GCs at different stages in the two populations HL and LL were different, too. All the data reflected the gene expression landscape in oocytes and GCs which was correlated well with the fertility capability.
ScienceNature.com

Scalable bias-corrected linkage disequilibrium estimation under genotype uncertainty

Linkage disequilibrium (LD) estimates are often calculated genome-wide for use in many tasks, such as SNP pruning and LD decay estimation. However, in the presence of genotype uncertainty, naive approaches to calculating LD have extreme attenuation biases, incorrectly suggesting that SNPs are less dependent than in reality. These biases are particularly strong in polyploid organisms, which often exhibit greater levels of genotype uncertainty than diploids. A principled approach using maximum likelihood estimation with genotype likelihoods can reduce this bias, but is prohibitively slow for genome-wide applications. Here, we present scalable moment-based adjustments to LD estimates based on the marginal posterior distributions of the genotypes. We demonstrate, on both simulated and real data, that these moment-based estimators are as accurate as maximum likelihood estimators, but are almost as fast as naive approaches based only on posterior mean genotypes. This opens up bias-corrected LD estimation to genome-wide applications. In addition, we provide standard errors for these moment-based estimators. All methods discussed in this manuscript are implemented in the ldsep package, available on the Comprehensive R Archive Network (https://cran.r-project.org/package=ldsep).
ScienceNature.com

Effect of cryoprotectant concentration on bovine oocyte permeability and comparison of two membrane permeability modelling approaches

The plasma membrane permeability to water and cryoprotectant (CPA) significantly impacts vitrification efficiency of bovine oocytes. Our study was designed to determine the concentration-dependent permeability characteristics for immature (GV) and mature (MII) bovine oocytes in the presence of ethylene glycol (EG) and dimethyl sulphoxide (Me2SO), and to compare two different modeling approaches: the two parameter (2P) model and a nondilute transport model. Membrane permeability parameters were determined by consecutively exposing oocytes to increasing concentrations of Me2SO or EG. Higher water permeability was observed for MII oocytes than GV oocytes in the presence of both Me2SO and EG, and in all cases the water permeability was observed to decrease as CPA concentration increased. At high CPA concentrations, the CPA permeability was similar for Me2SO and EG, for both MII and GV oocytes, but at low concentrations the EG permeability of GV oocytes was substantially higher. Predictions of cell volume changes during CPA addition and removal indicate that accounting for the concentration dependence of permeability only has a modest effect, but there were substantial differences between the 2P model and the nondilute model during CPA removal, which may have implications for design of improved methods for bovine oocyte vitrification.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Andrographolide derivatives inhibit guanine nucleotide exchange and abrogate oncogenic Ras function.

Andrographolide derivatives inhibit guanine nucleotide exchange and abrogate oncogenic Ras function. Harrison J Hocker, Kwang-Jin Cho, Chung-Ying K Chen, Nandini Rambahal, Sreenivasa Rao Sagineedu, Khozirah Shaari, Johnson Stanslas, John F Hancock, Alemayehu A Gorfe. Article Affiliation:. Harrison J Hocker. Abstract:. Aberrant signaling by oncogenic mutant rat sarcoma (Ras) proteins occurs...
ChemistryPhys.org

Novel molecular imaging technique casts complex coordination molecules in a new light

High-angle annular dark-field scanning transmission electron microscopy can be used to determine complex conformational structures of both crystalline and amorphous polynuclear non-planar coordination molecules, as shown by scientists from Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech). Using iridium as a tracer metal, they were successful in determining the different conformations of a highly branched coordination compound molecule. This has opened up possibilities for imaging and designing of complex inorganic and organic molecules.
ScienceNature.com

Preparation of self-healing hydrogel toward improving electromagnetic interference shielding and energy efficiency

In this study, a self-healing hydrogel was prepared that is transparent to visible (Vis) light while absorbing ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), and microwave. The optothermal features of the hydrogel were explored by monitoring temperature using an IR thermometer under an IR source. The hydrogel was synthesized using sodium tetraborate decahydrate (borax) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as raw materials based on a facile thermal route. More significantly, graphene oxide (GO) and graphite-like carbon nitride (g-C3N4) nanostructures as well as carbon microsphere (CMS) were applied as guests to more dissect their influence on the microwave and optical characteristics. The morphology of the fillers was evaluated using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM). Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) attested that the chemical functional groups of the hydrogel have been formed and the result of diffuse reflection spectroscopy (DRS) confirmed that the hydrogel absorbs UV while is transparent in Vis light. The achieved result implied that the hydrogel acts as an essential IR absorber due to its functional groups desirable for energy efficiency and harvesting. Interestingly, the achieved results have testified that the self-healing hydrogels had the proper self-healing efficiency and self-healing time. Eventually, microwave absorbing properties and shielding efficiency of the hydrogel, hydrogel/GO, g-C3N4, or CMS were investigated, demonstrating the salient microwave characteristics, originated from the established ionic conductive networks and dipole polarizations. The efficient bandwidth of the hydrogel was as wide as 3.5 GHz with a thickness of 0.65 mm meanwhile its maximum reflection loss was 75.10 dB at 14.50 GHz with 4.55 mm in thickness. Particularly, the hydrogel illustrated total shielding efficiency (SET) > 10 dB from 1.19 to 18 and > 20 dB from 4.37 to 18 GHz with 10.00 mm in thickness. The results open new windows toward improving the shielding and energy efficiency using practical ways.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Chronic oral exposure to field-realistic pesticide combinations via pollen and nectar: effects on feeding and thermal performance in a solitary bee

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50255-4, published online 24 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. “We measured pollen and syrup consumption, longevity, ovary maturation and thermogenesis. Pesticide intake was three orders of magnitude higher via syrup than pollen. At the tested concentrations, no synergistic effects emerged, and we found no effects on longevity and ovary maturation.”
Energy IndustryNature.com

High thermoelectric performance enabled by convergence of nested conduction bands in PbBiSe with low thermal conductivity

Thermoelectrics enable waste heat recovery, holding promises in relieving energy and environmental crisis. Lillianite materials have been long-term ignored due to low thermoelectric efficiency. Herein we report the discovery of superior thermoelectric performance in Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites, with a peak figure of merit, zT of 1.35 at 800 K and a high average zT of 0.92 (450–800 K). A unique quality factor is established to predict and evaluate thermoelectric performances. It considers both band nonparabolicity and band gaps, commonly negligible in conventional quality factors. Such appealing performance is attributed to the convergence of effectively nested conduction bands, providing a high number of valley degeneracy, and a low thermal conductivity, stemming from large lattice anharmonicity, low-frequency localized Einstein modes and the coexistence of high-density moiré fringes and nanoscale defects. This work rekindles the vision that Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites are promising candidates for highly efficient thermoelectric energy conversion.
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study examines the effect of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in adults with prediabetes

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.

