Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. D.J. Kennedy drove into the paint but couldn’t find a good look after Team Heartfire’s defense snuffed out his attempt. He saw Tyler Lydon under the hoop and dished it forward to him. Lydon looked toward Keifer Sykes, who was standing wide open in the right corner. Once Sykes collected the swing pass from the Boeheim’s Army big man, he calmly stroked a 3-pointer, retaking the lead as the game entered into the Elam Ending.