The trade deadline is on Friday and the New York Mets figure to be very active. The Mets have been linked to pretty much every big name on the market, including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, and Max Scherzer, so the odds of a deal would appear to be pretty high. The plan, for now, appears to be to avoid the top tier of the farm system in deals by targeting rentals but there still has to be an attractive prospect to draw the interest of selling teams. One guy who could fit the bill is Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ third baseman Mark Vientos, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.