3 points of emphasis for the Steelers heading into the Hall of Fame game vs. the Cowboys

The Steelers take the field against an actual opponent for the first time in 2021 on Thursday when they travel to Canton, Ohio to participate in the Hall of Fame exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys. With the season-opener still five weeks away, some may perceive it as a meaningless affair. To the coaches and players, however, it bears great importance. Roster spots and depth charts need clarifying, personnel packages must be determined, new players must be integrated into the lineup and strategic approaches must be refined. It’s a big night for the team, if not for the fans.