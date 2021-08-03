Cancel
Lady Gaga's Pinstripe Suit Featured a Trippy Optical Illusion

By Isabel Jones
In Style
 5 days ago

Lady Gaga has done it again. She shocked and she delighted, all in the name of fashun. Father, son, House of … wherever this suit was made. The multi-hyphenate's sidewalk fashion show has NYFW shaking in its stilettos. Gaga, in preparation for her Radio City Music Hall concert with the great Tony Bennett, has been traipsing through N.Y.C. in all manner of extravagant dress — from nine-inch boots and angel wings to pantless ponchos and feathered hats.

