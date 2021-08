Approximately 4.2 billion individuals use social media sites globally, and 490 million new users signed on to such sites in 2020 alone. Leveraging these platforms for everything from entertainment to shopping has quickly become commonplace for consumers, but as usage has expanded, so has the threat of fraud. Active social media users are at particular risk of identity theft, according to one recent study, which found that these individuals were 30 percent more likely to be affected by it than those on other types of digital platforms, such as retail sites. The cost of identity theft is also on the rise, with the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating that synthetic identity fraud was the “fastest-growing” financial crime the country’s banks and businesses faced in January 2020.