What’s Killing Coral Reefs in Florida is Also Killing Them in Belize

By Florida Atlantic University
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — In 1842, Charles Darwin described the Belize Barrier Reef as “the most remarkable reef in the West Indies.” Fast forward to 2021, only about 17 percent of live coral cover remains on fore-reefs in Belize. Overfishing, resulting in reduced grazing of algae, has long been blamed for adversely impacting this globally significant ecosystem along the Caribbean coast of Central America. Designated in part as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996, the Mesoamerican reef is second in length only to the iconic Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Wildlifeecomagazine.com

A New Model of Coral Reef Health 

Scientists have developed a new way to model and map the health of coral reef ecosystems using data collected on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation’s Global Reef Expedition. This innovative method, presented today at the International Coral Reef Symposium (ICRS), can determine which natural and anthropogenic factors are...
Wildlifeboisestatepublicradio.org

Researchers Try To Save Florida's Endangered Pillar Coral

Corals have been on the decline around the globe for decades — so much that almost two dozen species have been added to the Endangered Species List since 2006. Nancy Klingener from WLRN in South Florida tells us that taking a closer look at one especially rare kind of coral came just in time.
WildlifeSmithonian

Watch What Happens When A Coral Reef Can't Get Enough Oxygen

“It was a gorgeous, tropical day in late September, 2017, and we were feeling so lucky to be in such an amazing place, Maggie said. “The water was particularly flat, and suddenly, as we were snorkeling, we saw this murky layer of water below the boat. Fish were shoaling just above it and brittle stars and snails were piling on top of each other, trying to escape. It was like a bomb had gone off. Coming back to the surface, we were hit by a horrible smell, like a bucket of rotting seafood.”
Florida Stateecowatch.com

Could Lobsters Help Save Florida's Corals?

Will we find corals' white knights in spiny armor? The question is one that Florida scientists and ocean advocates are eager to answer ー and using lobsters to do so. The coral reefs in Florida are in trouble. With the climate crisis, warming and acidifying ocean waters, poor water quality and a rampant, mystery coral disease, the reefs in the Southern United States have been in sharp decline. They're in such an unhealthy state that even grazing by sea snails, which occurs naturally, are adding undue stress to corals and becoming a serious issue.
WildlifeHakai Magazine

For Artificial Coral Reefs, Time Is Not Enough

Decommissioned ships, concrete waste, military tanks, sculptures, and even cremated human remains mixed with cement have all been purposefully sunk over the years to form artificial coral reefs. Other human-made structures have, sometimes inadvertently, contributed too, such as oil rigs, jetties, and sea walls. Given time, life has colonized the cracks and crevices, often producing diverse and abundant ecosystems. However, as new research suggests, when it comes to artificial coral reefs, these stand-ins are no replacement for the real thing.
ScienceVoice of America

Another Threat to Coral Reefs: Lack of Oxygen

WASHINGTON - Warming and acidifying oceans are destroying the world’s coral reefs and the diverse ecosystems they sustain. Reef habitats have already shrunk an estimated 30% to 50% since the 1980s, and experts say they could vanish almost completely in the next 20 years. A recent study points to another...
Florida StatePosted by
The Week

Artificial mini-reefs are helping clean Florida's waters

The artificial mini-reefs Garrett Stuart is installing along the Florida coastline are cleaning millions of gallons of water every year and giving marine life a place to call home. Stuart is a scientist and educator who has earned the nickname Captain Planet thanks to his efforts to save the environment....
WildlifeNature.com

Reef Cover, a coral reef classification for global habitat mapping from remote sensing

Coral reef management and conservation stand to benefit from improved high-resolution global mapping. Yet classifications underpinning large-scale reef mapping to date are typically poorly defined, not shared or region-specific, limiting end-users’ ability to interpret outputs. Here we present Reef Cover, a coral reef geomorphic zone classification, developed to support both producers and end-users of global-scale coral reef habitat maps, in a transparent and version-based framework. Scalable classes were created by focusing on attributes that can be observed remotely, but whose membership rules also reflect deep knowledge of reef form and functioning. Bridging the divide between earth observation data and geo-ecological knowledge of reefs, Reef Cover maximises the trade-off between applicability at global scales, and relevance and accuracy at local scales. Two case studies demonstrate application of the Reef Cover classification scheme and its scientific and conservation benefits: 1) detailed mapping of the Cairns Management Region of the Great Barrier Reef to support management and 2) mapping of the Caroline and Mariana Island chains in the Pacific for conservation purposes.
AnimalsIsland Packet Online

Beloved killer whale — ‘source of joy and inspiration’ — presumed dead near Washington

Cappuccino, the oldest living male in the southern resident orca pod, is presumed dead at age 35, officials said. Whale watchers in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, a body of water between Washington and Canada, saw the orca last week looking thin and weak, the Orca Rescues Foundation said. His dorsal fin was fully collapsed, and he couldn’t keep up with the rest of the pod.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

How superyachts can support ocean research

From tracking dolphins and manta rays to studying coral reefs, scientists are in need of help from superyachts, says Richard Madden. "All these strange life forms were flashing their lights at each other. It was like a psychedelic pyrotechnic display,” remembers Rob McCallum, founding partner of EYOS Expeditions, as he talks to me via Zoom from his base in the US. He is telling me about some of the extraordinary sights he has seen while exploring the deep ocean with his clients.
Animalsknkx.org

Orcas make their way to Salish Sea, but sick whale lags behind

There’s good news – and some concerning news – about the endangered southern resident killer whales that were missing from the Salish Sea. All three families of the much-loved orcas – the J, K and L pods – were seen mingling, tail slapping and breaching on the west side of the San Juan Islands Tuesday night, a good sign after a long absence. The J pod hadn't been seen there for an unprecedented 108 days prior.
WildlifeFreethink

The world’s first lab-grown coral could help save the ocean reefs

By now, we are well into summer, and first-time gardeners have realized that growing plants is hard work. But growing a coral garden outside of the natural environment, even harder. It’s never been done before — until now. Researchers have finally figured out how to keep sea anemone and coral...
WildlifeNature.com

Rapid ecosystem-scale consequences of acute deoxygenation on a Caribbean coral reef

Loss of oxygen in the global ocean is accelerating due to climate change and eutrophication, but how acute deoxygenation events affect tropical marine ecosystems remains poorly understood. Here we integrate analyses of coral reef benthic communities with microbial community sequencing to show how a deoxygenation event rapidly altered benthic community composition and microbial assemblages in a shallow tropical reef ecosystem. Conditions associated with the event precipitated coral bleaching and mass mortality, causing a 50% loss of live coral and a shift in the benthic community that persisted a year later. Conversely, the unique taxonomic and functional profile of hypoxia-associated microbes rapidly reverted to a normoxic assemblage one month after the event. The decoupling of ecological trajectories among these major functional groups following an acute event emphasizes the need to incorporate deoxygenation as an emerging stressor into coral reef research and management plans to combat escalating threats to reef persistence.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
AnimalsWired UK

Rats took over this Pacific island. Now drones are leading the fightback

When the people who would become the first Polynesian islanders ventured out into the remote Pacific some 3,000 years ago, they took three main animals with them; pigs, chickens, and dogs. Expanding their territory over the next few thousand years, from New Zealand north to Hawaii and east to Easter Islands, the Polynesians flourished.
AnimalsInhabitat.com

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as an endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox is to be listed as an endangered species following a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday. The slender, bushy-tailed fox is one of the rarest mammals in the U.S., and its population has been threatened since the 1970s. According to the federal wildlife officials, the population of the red foxes has dropped to just 40 in an area stretching from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park in California.

