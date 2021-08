The Go-Getters Club was enjoying a simple field trip from Tokyo in 1995 when a meteorite crashed onto Earth. The kids wake up to find themselves in an underwater theme park, where a creepy jester robot girl announced they are to play a “Game of Fate.” One would think that this would be the whole game, but what if I told you that it was only the beginning? Like when I reviewed Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition, I think it is best to go into this game blind. I’ll try to avoid anything too spoiling story-wise.