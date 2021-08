Looking at gardens and landscapes across the South in July, there’s one plant that has most gardeners talking. You may have guessed that I’m referring to the crape myrtle. Who doesn’t love the large, showy panicles with their many small, individual flowers? I really like when those flower panicles are so heavy that branches are weighed down and drooping. When you add in all the different colors and sizes, there’s a crape myrtle perfect for any landscape space.