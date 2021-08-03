Cancel
Daily news (August 3, Round 3) – Lyrica & Lyrica 2: Stars Align / Fuga: Melodies of Steel

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Daily news: latest video for Lyrica & Lyrica 2: Stars Align, but also…. Here’s the latest video for Lyrica & Lyrica 2: Stars Align showcasing the extra tracks included in the retail release Lyrica (included in the Lyrica & Lyrica 2: Stars Align bundle):. Lyrica & Lyrica 2: Stars...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Align#The Lyrica Lyrica 2#Chick Hack#Nintendo Of America
Casual Mode: Fuga - Melodies of Steel

Welcome to Casual Mode, a seemingly irregularly scheduled video chat series where the RPG Site Staff takes an extended look at RPGs new and old. In this week's video, we We take a long look at Fuga: Melodies of Steel, the latest title in the Little Tail Bronx series. A strategy RPG centered around resource management and survival.
Fuga: Melodies of Steel now available on Xbox

Every now and then something a little bit different pops up on the Xbox Store, enticing Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players in by the madness it promises. Today, that different is Fuga: Melodies of Steel. Coming from CyberConnect2, Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the company’s first ever self...
Sol Cresta: new trailer, details, and screenshots

On April 1st, PlatinumGames announced their latest game: Sol Cresta, a sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta (vertically scrolling shooters from the 80s). It might have seemed like an April’s Fools at the time, but it certainly wasn’t: Sol Cresta is a very real game, and it’s releasing later this year worldwide (exclusively via the Nintendo eShop). It will feature music by Yuzo Koshiro!
Monster Crown (monster taming RPG) to be released this October

Soedesco have announced that their latest game for the Nintendo Switch, Monster Crown (a monster taming RPG developed by Studio Aurum) will be released on October 12th in Europe and North America. It will be available via the Nintendo eShop and at retail. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list...
The Best Open World Games on Nintendo Switch

This list was originally posted in January 2019 and has been periodically updated since. Sometimes, gaming is at its finest when you’re faced with a giant, well-realised world to sink into. The Nintendo Switch might be mostly filled with smaller, shorter experiences ideal for picking up and playing on a...
Star Hunter DX Review – Psychedelic Shooter

Star Hunter DX is a 2D pixelated side-scrolling shoot-em-up. Inspired by arcade classics and 80’s cartoons, this game follows the traditional formula of navigating the onslaught of enemy projectiles while acquiring power-ups and completing the level if you can survive an encounter with an armored boss. Star Hunter DX’s style...
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 1.2.0 Now Available (With Patch Notes)

Capcom has released a software update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, with the second free title update now seeing the game on version 1.2.0. This 0.5 GB (500 MB) update for the action role-playing game has introduced new monsters in the Kulve Taroth, Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos, as well as additional Co-Op Quests and Subquests for you to set out on with friends and family.
Mario Golf: Super Rush spirits come to Smash Ultimate this weekend

Mario Golf: Super Rush has just received its first post-launch update, but perhaps you’d like…more golf? I think you’d like more golf, and so does Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This weekend, three new spirits are being added to the game featuring Mario, Luigi, and Peach as they appear in Super Rush. That is, they’re in their country club finest and ready to dash their way down the fairway!
Reminder: Unlock A Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Theme In Tetris 99's 23rd Maximus Cup

Update [Sat 7th Aug, 2021 12:00 BST]: This limited-time event is now live. You have until 9th August to unlock the theme. Original article [Tue 3rd Aug, 2021 02:05 BST]: To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Switch last month, Nintendo will be hosting its 23rd Maximus Cup in the battle royale game Tetris 99 later this week.
Samurai Warriors Series Sales Officially Surpass 8 Million Copies Worldwide

Koei Tecmo has announced that sales for the Samurai Warriors series have officially surpassed 8 million copies worldwide. The announcement broke through the official Koei Tecmo Twitter account. However, the tweet didn’t disclose any specific numbers regarding this milestone. In July 2021 Koei Tecmo did, however, share sales numbers for...
Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
No More Heroes 3: latest video showcases Scorpions Collecting and Adventure segments

Back in July, Marvelous began sharing some videos for No More Heroes 3, showcasing some of the elements and gameplay mechanics of the game. The first one was about the Beam Katana (and the unique way to recharge its batteries), the second one showcased two mechanics of the battle system (Emergency Evade and Weapon Clash), the third one was about Slashes & Death Blows, the fourth one about Death Kick & Death Force, the fifth one about Death Rain & Death Slow, the sixth one about Mustang Mode & Throw Mode, the seventh one about Full Armor Travis, the eigth one about Retry Roulette, the ninth one about DonMai Sushi and Toilet Saves, the tenth one Santa Destroy and Thunder Dome, the eleventh one Perfect World and Call of Battle, the twelfth one Neo Brazil & Damon Tower, the thirteenth one Toilet Rescue and Lawn Mowing, the fourteenth Garbage Collecting and Coast Guard, and the fifteenth Defense Missions and Bike Missions.
Video: Shin Megami Tensei “Daily Demon” Volume 052

Atlus has published another episode of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. Today’s episode focuses on the drake Basilisk, showing off its design for the game along with its moves. You can watch the video below, along with an English translation posted by Zeruel4891 in the comments.
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 26-August 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw NEO: The World Ends with You Square Enix July 27 18,799 18,799. 2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 18,620 220,351. 3 NSw The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CAPCOM July 29 14,460 14,460.

