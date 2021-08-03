New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms
Logic gates are the fundamental building blocks of digital computing systems. This is true for both conventional digital computers and future quantum computers; each processes information by moving it through a circuit containing an arrangement of logic gates designed to perform a calculation. This new research is the first attempt to determine the number of logic gates that quantum states need to process information. The number of gates, or “creation complexity,” determines whether quantum algorithms outperform classical algorithms. Understanding creation complexity will potentially lead to a systematic way for researchers to design efficient quantum algorithms. The research also deepens our understanding of the quantum state, which is critical to the field of quantum computing.www.newswise.com
Comments / 0