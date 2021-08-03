Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 5 days ago

Logic gates are the fundamental building blocks of digital computing systems. This is true for both conventional digital computers and future quantum computers; each processes information by moving it through a circuit containing an arrangement of logic gates designed to perform a calculation. This new research is the first attempt to determine the number of logic gates that quantum states need to process information. The number of gates, or “creation complexity,” determines whether quantum algorithms outperform classical algorithms. Understanding creation complexity will potentially lead to a systematic way for researchers to design efficient quantum algorithms. The research also deepens our understanding of the quantum state, which is critical to the field of quantum computing.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Cryptography#Quantum Computers#Quantum Physics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
SoftwareForbes

Four Ways Quantum Computing Could Change The World

Founder and CEO of PQShield, a British cybersecurity startup specializing in quantum-secure solutions. Organizations and governments around the world are pouring billions of dollars into quantum research and development, with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Intel racing to reach quantum supremacy. The stakes are high, and with so many...
Coding & ProgrammingScientific American

The Computer Scientist Training AI to Think with Analogies

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book Gödel, Escher, Bach inspired legions of computer scientists in 1979, but few were as inspired as Melanie Mitchell. After reading the 777-page tome, Mitchell, a high school math teacher in New York, decided she “needed to be” in artificial intelligence. She soon tracked down the book’s author, AI researcher Douglas Hofstadter, and talked him into giving her an internship. She had only taken a handful of computer science courses at the time, but he seemed impressed with her chutzpah and unconcerned about her academic credentials.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

From Quantum Field Theory to Quantum Mechanics

We construct the algebra of operators acting on the Hilbert spaces of Quantum Mechanics for systems of $N$ identical particles from the field operators acting in the Fock space of Quantum Field Theory by providing the explicit relation between the position and momentum operators acting in the former spaces and the field operators acting on the latter. This is done in the context of the non-interacting Klein-Gordon field. It may not be possible to extend the procedure to interacting field theories since it relies crucially on particle number conservation. We find it nevertheless important that such an explicit relation can be found at least for free fields. It also comes out that whatever statistics the field operators obey (either commuting or anticommuting), the position and momentum operators obey commutation relations. The construction of position operators raises the issue of localizability of particles in Relativistic Quantum Mechanics, as the position operator for a single particle turns out to be the Newton-Wigner position operator. We make some clarifications on the interpretation of Newton-Wigner localized states and we consider the transformation properties of position operators under Lorentz transformations, showing that they do not transform as tensors, rather in a manner that preserves the canonical commutation relations.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Annealing Algorithms for Boolean Tensor Networks

Quantum annealers manufactured by D-Wave Systems, Inc., are computational devices capable of finding high-quality solutions of NP-hard problems. In this contribution, we explore the potential and effectiveness of such quantum annealers for computing Boolean tensor networks. Tensors offer a natural way to model high-dimensional data commonplace in many scientific fields, and representing a binary tensor as a Boolean tensor network is the task of expressing a tensor containing categorical (i.e., $\{0, 1\}$) values as a product of low dimensional binary tensors. A Boolean tensor network is computed by Boolean tensor decomposition, and it is usually not exact. The aim of such decomposition is to minimize the given distance measure between the high-dimensional input tensor and the product of lower-dimensional (usually three-dimensional) tensors and matrices representing the tensor network. In this paper, we introduce and analyze three general algorithms for Boolean tensor networks: Tucker, Tensor Train, and Hierarchical Tucker networks. The computation of a Boolean tensor network is reduced to a sequence of Boolean matrix factorizations, which we show can be expressed as a quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problem suitable for solving on a quantum annealer. By using a novel method we introduce called parallel quantum annealing, we demonstrate that tensor with up to millions of elements can be decomposed efficiently using a DWave 2000Q adiabatic quantum annealer.
Computersarxiv.org

Freedom of mixer rotation-axis improves performance in the quantum approximate optimization algorithm

Variational quantum algorithms such as the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) are particularly attractive candidates for implementation on near-term quantum processors. As hardware realities such as error and qubit connectivity will constrain achievable circuit depth in the near future, new ways to achieve high-performance at low depth are of great interest. In this work, we present a modification to QAOA that adds additional variational parameters in the form of freedom of the rotation-axis in the $XY$-plane of the mixer Hamiltonian. Via numerical simulation, we show that this leads to a drastic performance improvement over standard QAOA at finding solutions to the MAXCUT problem on graphs of up to 7 qubits. Furthermore, we explore the Z-phase error mitigation properties of our modified ansatz, its performance under a realistic error model for a neutral atom quantum processor, and the class of problems it can solve in a single round.
ComputersAPS physics

Hardware-Efficient Leakage-Reduction Scheme for Quantum Error Correction with Superconducting Transmon Qubits

Leakage outside of the qubit computational subspace poses a threatening challenge to quantum error correction (QEC). We propose a scheme using two leakage-reduction units (LRUs) that mitigate these issues for a transmon-based surface code, without requiring an overhead in terms of hardware or QEC-cycle time as in previous proposals. For data qubits, we consider a microwave drive to transfer leakage to the readout resonator, where it quickly decays, ensuring that this negligibly disturbs the computational states for realistic system parameters. For ancilla qubits, we apply a.
arxiv.org

Learning with Multiclass AUC: Theory and Algorithms

The Area under the ROC curve (AUC) is a well-known ranking metric for problems such as imbalanced learning and recommender systems. The vast majority of existing AUC-optimization-based machine learning methods only focus on binary-class cases, while leaving the multiclass cases unconsidered. In this paper, we start an early trial to consider the problem of learning multiclass scoring functions via optimizing multiclass AUC metrics. Our foundation is based on the M metric, which is a well-known multiclass extension of AUC. We first pay a revisit to this metric, showing that it could eliminate the imbalance issue from the minority class pairs. Motivated by this, we propose an empirical surrogate risk minimization framework to approximately optimize the M metric. Theoretically, we show that: (i) optimizing most of the popular differentiable surrogate losses suffices to reach the Bayes optimal scoring function asymptotically; (ii) the training framework enjoys an imbalance-aware generalization error bound, which pays more attention to the bottleneck samples of minority classes compared with the traditional $O(\sqrt{1/N})$ result. Practically, to deal with the low scalability of the computational operations, we propose acceleration methods for three popular surrogate loss functions, including the exponential loss, squared loss, and hinge loss, to speed up loss and gradient evaluations. Finally, experimental results on 11 real-world datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed framework.
Physicsarxiv.org

Thermalization dynamics of a gauge theory on a quantum simulator

Zhao-Yu Zhou, Guo-Xian Su, Jad C. Halimeh, Robert Ott, Hui Sun, Philipp Hauke, Bing Yang, Zhen-Sheng Yuan, Jürgen Berges, Jian-Wei Pan. Gauge theories form the foundation of modern physics, with applications ranging from elementary particle physics and early-universe cosmology to condensed matter systems. We demonstrate emergent irreversible behavior, such as the approach to thermal equilibrium, by quantum simulating the fundamental unitary dynamics of a U(1) symmetric gauge field theory. While this is in general beyond the capabilities of classical computers, it is made possible through the experimental implementation of a large-scale cold atomic system in an optical lattice. The highly constrained gauge theory dynamics is encoded in a one-dimensional Bose--Hubbard simulator, which couples fermionic matter fields through dynamical gauge fields. We investigate global quantum quenches and the equilibration to a steady state well approximated by a thermal ensemble. Our work establishes a new realm for the investigation of elusive phenomena, such as Schwinger pair production and string-breaking, and paves the way for more complex higher-dimensional gauge theories on quantum synthetic matter devices.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient stochastic algorithms for agent-based models with predator-prey dynamics

Experiments in predator-prey systems show the emergence of long-term cycles. Deterministic model typically fails in capturing these behaviors, which emerge from the microscopic interplay of individual based dynamics and stochastic effects. However, simulating stochastic individual based models can be extremely demanding, especially when the sample size is large. Hence we propose an alternative simulation approach, whose computation cost is lower than the one of the classic stochastic algorithms. First, we describe how starting from the individual description of predator-prey dynamics, it is possible to derive the mean-field equations for the homogeneous and heterogeneous space cases. Then, we see that the new approach is able to preserve the order and that it converges to the mean-field solutions as the sample size increases. We show how to simulate the dynamics with the new approach, performing different numerical experiments in order to test its efficiency. Finally, we analyze the different nature of oscillations between mean-field and stochastic simulations underling how the new algorithm can be useful also to study the collective behaviours at the population level.
Computerstechnologynetworks.com

New Type of Quantum Memory Device Created

Scientists have developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence. A team of scientists has developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Monero Developers Disclose ‘Significant’ Bug in Privacy Algorithm

North Korea appears to prefer mining Monero over Bitcoin. Image: Shutterstock. The developers of privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) have disclosed a “rather significant” bug that could impact the privacy of users’ transactions. “If users spend funds immediately following the lock time in the first 2 blocks allowable by consensus rules...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

2 Efficient Ways of Creating Fancy Pictogram Charts in Python

What pictogram charts are, when to use them, and how to create them in Plotly and PyWaffle libraries. A pictogram chart uses subsets of icons arranged in a grid to illustrate individual components of a relatively small set of discrete data. Each icon represents one unit of the whole dataset (or sometimes 10, 100, etc., units), each subset of icons — the corresponding category of the data. The best practice is to use simple yet meaningful and intuitively comprehensible icons, preferably of a symmetrical form, and to avoid partial icons.
SoftwarePhotonics.com

PsiQuantum Will Build Commercial Quantum Computer Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 — PsiQuantum has raised $450 million in Series D funding to build the world’s first commercially viable quantum computer, the company said. The company intends to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer supported by a scalable and proven manufacturing process. The company’s technology manipulates single photons using circuits that are patterned onto a silicon chip using standard semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company is manufacturing quantum photonic chips, as well as cryogenic electronic chips to control the qubits, using the advanced semiconductor tools in the production line of PsiQuantum’s manufacturing partner GlobalFoundries.
PhysicsNewswise

New Quantum Research Gives Insights Into How Quantum Light Can Be Mastered

Newswise — Los Alamos, N.M., July 21, 2021—A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Efficient and Statistically Accurate Lagrangian Data Assimilation Algorithm with Applications to Discrete Element Sea Ice Models

Lagrangian data assimilation of complex nonlinear turbulent flows is an important but computationally challenging topic. In this article, an efficient data-driven statistically accurate reduced-order modeling algorithm is developed that significantly accelerates the computational efficiency of Lagrangian data assimilation. The algorithm starts with a Fourier transform of the high-dimensional flow field, which is followed by an effective model reduction that retains only a small subset of the Fourier coefficients corresponding to the energetic modes. Then a linear stochastic model is developed to approximate the nonlinear dynamics of each Fourier coefficient. Effective additive and multiplicative noise processes are incorporated to characterize the modes that exhibit Gaussian and non-Gaussian statistics, respectively. All the parameters in the reduced order system, including the multiplicative noise coefficients, are determined systematically via closed analytic formulae. These linear stochastic models succeed in forecasting the uncertainty and facilitate an extremely rapid data assimilation scheme. The new Lagrangian data assimilation is then applied to observations of sea ice floe trajectories that are driven by atmospheric winds and turbulent ocean currents. It is shown that observing only about $30$ non-interacting floes in a $200$km$\times200$km domain is sufficient to recover the key multi-scale features of the ocean currents. The additional observations of the floe angular displacements are found to be suitable supplements to the center-of-mass positions for improving the data assimilation skill. In addition, the observed large and small floes are more useful in recovering the large- and small-scale features of the ocean, respectively. The Fourier domain data assimilation also succeeds in recovering the ocean features in the areas where cloud cover obscures the observations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Open quantum dynamics theory on the basis of periodical system-bath model for discrete Wigner function

Discretizing a distribution function in a phase space for an efficient quantum dynamics simulation is a non-trivial challenge, in particular for a case that a system is further coupled to environmental degrees of freedom. Such open quantum dynamics is described by a reduced equation of motion (REOM) most notably by a quantum Fokker-Planck equation (QFPE) for a Wigner distribution function (WDF). To develop a discretization scheme that is stable for numerical simulations from the REOM approach, we employ a two-dimensional (2D) periodically invariant system-bath (PISB) model with two heat baths. This model is an ideal platform not only for a periodic system but also for a non-periodic system confined by a potential. We then derive the numerically ''exact'' hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) for a discrete WDF in terms of periodically invariant operators in both coordinate and momentum spaces. The obtained equations can treat non-Markovian heat-bath in a non-perturbative manner at finite temperatures regardless of the mesh size. As demonstrations, we numerically integrate the discrete QFPE for a 2D free rotor and harmonic potential systems in a high-temperature Markovian case using a coarse mesh with initial conditions that involve singularity.
arxiv.org

An efficient hit finding algorithm for Baikal-GVD muon reconstruction

V. A. Allakhverdyan, A. D. Avrorin, A. V. Avrorin, V. M. Aynutdinov, R. Bannasch, Z. Bardačová, I. A. Belolaptikov, I. V. Borina, V. B. Brudanin, N. M. Budnev, V. Y. Dik, G. V. Domogatsky, A. A. Doroshenko, R. Dvornický, A. N. Dyachok, Zh.-A. M. Dzhilkibaev, E. Eckerová, T. V. Elzhov, L. Fajt, S. V. Fialkovski, A. R. Gafarov, K. V. Golubkov, N. S. Gorshkov, T. I. Gress, M. S. Katulin, K. G. Kebkal, O. G. Kebkal, E. V. Khramov, M. M. Kolbin, K. V. Konischev, K. A. Kopański, A. V. Korobchenko, A. P. Koshechkin, V. A. Kozhin, M. V. Kruglov, M. K. Kryukov, V. F. Kulepov, Pa. Malecki, Y. M. Malyshkin, M. B. Milenin, R. R. Mirgazov, D. V. Naumov, V. Nazari, W. Noga, D. P. Petukhov, E. N. Pliskovsky, M. I. Rozanov, V. D. Rushay, E. V. Ryabov, G. B. Safronov, B. A. Shaybonov, M. D. Shelepov, F. Šimkovic, A. E. Sirenko, A. V. Skurikhin, A. G. Solovjev, M. N. Sorokovikov, I. Štekl, A. P. Stromakov, E. O. Sushenok, O. V. Suvorova, V. A. Tabolenko, B. A. Tarashansky, Y. V. Yablokova, S. A. Yakovlev, D. N. Zaborov (for the Baikal-GVD Collaboration)
ScienceScience Daily

New research infuses equity principles into the algorithm development process

In the U.S., the place where one was born, one's social and economic background, the neighborhoods in which one spends one's formative years, and where one grows old are factors that account for a quarter to 60% of deaths in any given year, partly because these forces play a significant role in occurrence and outcomes for heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory diseases, and cerebrovascular diseases -- the five leading causes of death.
EngineeringHPCwire

New RIKEN Center to Focus on Quantum Computing

July 29, 2021 — The RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing, which was established on the institute’s main campus in April, as part of Japan’s national strategy for innovation in quantum information technology, is focusing on basic research in the area of quantum information, as well as research targeted at creating quantum computing systems using superconducting qubits as well as other types of qubits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy