Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

U.S. Coffee Consumers Now Expect an Elevated Coffee Experience At and Away from Home

Times Union
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Coffee is the fuel that many U.S. consumers turn to daily to get the day started, keep it going, and sometimes to escape from it. Wherever there is coffee, coffee-loving consumers will find it. They prepare and drink coffee at home, buy it from coffeehouses, restaurants, foodservice outlets, convenience and grocery stores, and vending machines. According to The NPD Group, last year, consumers drank approximately 44.5 billion servings of coffee, spent $2 billion on coffee makers and accessories for in-home brewing, and made 6.3 billion visits to order coffee at foodservice outlets.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Shops#Coffee Makers#Food Drink#Prweb#French#The Npd Group Npd#Apac#Twitter#Npdgroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTechRadar

Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: what to expect this year

When it comes to buying a new coffee maker, Black Friday coffee machine deals are generally worth the wait. Plenty of popular coffee makers dropped to their lowest prices ever over the holiday shopping period, and we’re expecting more of the same this year. Once the sales start, we’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday coffee maker deals here on this page.
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Coffee Basics: What is Dalgona Coffee?

Dalgona Coffee (also known as Whipped Coffee or Desi Cappuccino) is a coffee preparation made from whipped, sweetened instant coffee beat into a thick foam. The drink was the subject of a viral internet challenge in early 2020. The name “Dalgona”, under which it is most popularly known, comes from the Korean “달구나”, which translates roughly to “it's sweet”, and is also the name used for a honeycomb toffee snack sold by street vendors in Korea, which the sweet foam of the drink is said to recall.
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Inside Fellow Drops, The New SMS Coffee Subscription From Fellow

It's been a long, busy summer here at Sprudge, and we're far from done. As the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee season rolls on with daily features on cafes under construction or newly opened around the world, we're taking a moment today to take a closer look at another new project for summer 2021. Fellow—presenting sponsor of the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee—have been busy as the bee themselves over the last few months, gearing up to roll out a new project in their growing constellation of coffee gear and design lifestyle. In partnership with Fellow, we're taking a closer look at Fellow Drops, a text-to-order subscription service geared towards discovering new roasters and bringing delicious coffee straight to your door.
Public HealthFast Casual

Pandemic pushes home coffee consumption, sustains interest in gourmet products

At-home coffee consumption jumped from 73% to 81% during the pandemic over foodservice coffee consumption, according to research from The NPD Group. Sales of espresso machines, French presses and cold brew makers grew by double-digits in the year ending May 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a press release on the research.
Economykiss951.com

Bad News Coffee Lovers- Coffee Prices Expected To Spike

Bad news coffee lovers, coffee prices are expected to spike. As cold weather threatens in Brazil coffee lovers may start paying a little more for their favorite beverage. Arabica coffee prices are expected to raise more while its country of origin, Brazil, experiences a cold-weather surge. The price of Arabica bean coffee has hit a 35% price increase in the last month. Consumers are expected to be paying more at the grocery store and at chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin’. That morning coffee can already be a little pricey, especially it’s a daily thing. Are you willing to pay a little more for your favorite coffee? I for one may use this as a reason to skip that coffee run in the morning. Hopefully, the prices will correct themselves once the supply is back to normal. Have you noticed if coffee prices have begun to spike?
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Meritage Coffee

Meritage Coffee is a Premier level, 100% Organic and Fair Trade Certified, brand. We only use the highest grade available for coffee, Grade 1, otherwise known as “Specialty” Grade. Through the separate roasting of distinct single origin beans and then artfully blending those separate roasts and beans together, Meritage Coffee achieves a flavor profile that is uniquely balanced, yet richer and fuller across the palate all while remaining true to the nuances of each bean’s origin.
LifestylePosted by
TheSpoon

Spinn Extracts $20M from Investors for its Connected Coffee Machine and Marketplace

Spinn, the makers of the connected coffee machine that uses centrifugal force when making a morning cup of joe, has raised $20 million in new funding. TechCrunch was first to report the news this morning, writing that the new round was led by Spark Capital with participation from Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Bar 9 Ventures and other existing investors. This brings the total amount raised by Spinn to $37 million.
Recipesgrocerydive.com

Are you delivering the personalized healthful shopping experience consumers expect?

Over the past two decades, supermarket retailers have differentiated themselves through value-added, personalized services that often focused on the healthful amenities consumers sought. For example, in-store dietitians, recipes, prominent nutritional data and meal-planning assistance were all designed to address vast special dietary needs. While more than 90% of respondents to...
Food & DrinksCanyon News

How To Set-Up A Coffee Brewing Station In Your Home Office

UNITED STATES—Working from home is the new normal for plenty of people. There are some things many people still miss about the office, with the coffee maker being one of them. You can still enjoy a great cup of coffee at home without buying expensive ones from Starbucks. If you...
RestaurantsTimes Union

Sarpino's Pizzeria Announces Partnership with Field Roast to Bring Plant-Based Pepperoni to Their Restaurants

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Sarpino’s® Pizzeria, a Chicago-based pizza chain, has partnered with Field Roast to bring plant-based pepperoni to its restaurants throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Field Roast™ Classic Pizzeria Plant-Based Pepperoni is the first pepperoni alternative on the market to be made with pea protein, not soy; while offering the same protein per serving (6g) as traditional pepperoni (non-GMO and made without artificial flavors).

Comments / 0

Community Policy