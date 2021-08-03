How Should Naspers Shareholders Approach the Prosus Share Exchange Offer?

Although Prosus’ (JO: PRXJn ) offer to issue new shares in exchange for Naspers (JO: NPNJn ) shares was met with widespread disappointment by shareholders of both companies, it has now received the requisite shareholder support. It will therefore go ahead, regardless of shareholders’ reservations and Naspers shareholders will shortly face the decision whether to tender their shares in exchange for Prosus shares. Since the share exchange will be treated as a disposal of Naspers shares by the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS), and thus a taxable event for tax-sensitive Naspers investors, this is likely to be a particularly tricky decision. For tax-sensitive investors, the correct decision is likely to come down to one’s own personal situation – this is not a case of “one-size-fits-all”. The purpose of this article is to share our thoughts on what investors should consider when making the decision on whether to tender their shares.