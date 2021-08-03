Tiara of the Month: The Duchess of Kent's wedding day tiara
In 1961 Katharine Worsley, the daughter of landowner, Sir William Worsley and his wife, Joyce Brunner, married the Queen’s cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. The Duke’s mother, Princess Marina, was the daughter of Prince Nicholas of Greece and Denmark and his wife, Russian Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna, first cousin of the ill-fated Tsar Nicholas II. The Duke’s father, Prince George, was the son of King George V and Queen Mary.www.tatler.com
