Goins excited to see what Lady Redhound soccer team can accomplish this fall

CORBIN — Could this be the year Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds reclaim the 49th District and 13th Region titles?

Many believe so.

A solid nucleus of talent returning from last season’s 7-6-1 squad has Goins excited to see what her team can accomplish this season.

“We have a good core group returning this season,” she said. “We only graduated three seniors last year, so the majority of our starters will be returning.”

Grace Gibson returns as the team’s leading goal scorer, and assist leader with 13, and eight, respectively along with Olivia Jones, who scored nine goals and finished with five assists.

“I’m excited about the upcoming season,” Goins said. “I think we have the potential to do really well this year. We got started a few weeks ago, and we are looking good so far. The girls have come out ready and have been working hard.

“We are really looking forward to having a more normal season,” she added. “It feels good to be back out on the field and able to start preparing for the upcoming season.”

The Lady Redhounds' experience looks to be a big strength for Goins as Corbin enters the 2021 season.

“We will return nine starters from last season,” she said. “I think the key to success is teamwork. These ladies work really well together. We have a strong group of returning players and I’m very excited to see what they will be able to accomplish. Our team worked really well together at camp this year.

“We have always excelled at possession and out-possessed the majority of our opponents last season,” Goins added. “We are looking to continue that into this season. The biggest thing we need work on now is our possession in the offensive third and creating better goal-scoring opportunities.”

Once again, Corbin will play a tough slate to prepare for postseason play.

“We play a tough schedule every year and this year is no different,” Goins said. “I believe being able to compete with higher-level competition better prepares us for postseason play.

“I think we have the potential to win district and region titles this year,” she added. “It definitely will not be an easy road, our district and region continue to improve every year, but if we work hard and play as a team I believe we can accomplish a lot this season.”