Just in case you didn't know before 11:40 p.m. central time on Sunday night, now you know: Luka Doncic has officially arrived at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dallas Mavericks' superstar dazzled in his Olympics debut, leading Slovenia to a resounding 118-100 win over Argentina in the first game of group play while putting up 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks while shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 6-of-14 from deep. Doncic made his presence known early and often by scoring 31 of his 48 points in the first half alone. Is Doncic the best player in the world right now? His unreal play on this night had the CNBC broadcast announcers pondering that possibility. And after witnessing it, it's hard to argue otherwise.