Dimensional Insight Named an Overall Leader by Dresner Advisory Services in 2021 Industry Excellence Awards

Boston, MA The New England Chapter of CoreNet Global has named the 2020-2021 winners of its annual Awards of Excellence, representing the best of the Boston region in corporate real estate leadership. The project winners include projects over the last two years to account for the postponed awards program in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners will be formally presented with their awards at the organization’s return to a live, in-person Awards of Excellence Gala on October 28th, at the Westin Boston Seaport District.