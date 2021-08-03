'She Will': First Clip of Locarno Selection From Debut Director Charlotte Colbert (EXCLUSIVE)

The sci-fi survival thriller arrives in theaters and on VOD platforms tomorrow, August 6. Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing RISING WOLF, directed by Antaine Furlong and scripted by Furlong and Kieron Holland. Known as ASCENDANT in its native Australia and New Zealand, the movie stars Charlotte Best, Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet, Susan Prior, Lily Stewart, Justin Cotta, Tahlia Sturzaker and Karelina Clarke. The synopsis: “A young woman [Best] wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high-rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman’s instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish, only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.”