'She Will': First Clip of Locarno Selection From Debut Director Charlotte Colbert (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Academy Award-winning “Roma” and “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón already a fan, Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut “She Will” will no doubt similarly impress audiences when it premieres at the Locarno Film Festival this week. A psychological horror, the film stars Alice Krige (“Star Trek: First Contact”) as Veronica, a double...

