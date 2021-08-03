AP Sportlight

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have struggled over their last several series, and now one of their best hitters won’t be in the lineup in the near future. Boston announced Saturday that J.D. Martinez has been placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Martinez has not tested positive for the virus. The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/yOqzfNlpce — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 7, 2021 In 104 games this season, Martinez is hitting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. “He felt sick last night, has been feeling sick the whole day,” Cora said. Boston has recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester, and right-hander Tanner Houck was added to the roster as the 27th man for Boston’s doubleheader in Toronto. The Red Sox did announce that bench coach Will Venable had tested positive for COVID-19. First base coach Tom Goodwin was in quarantine after close exposure to Venable, so he is not currently coaching first base. Coming into Saturday’s doubleheader with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox had lost seven out of the last eight games, falling out of first place in the American League East. They still lead the AL Wild Card race.