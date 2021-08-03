Cancel
AP Sportlight

 5 days ago

1884 — Pud Galvin pitched the most lopsided no-hitter in major league history as the Buffalo Bisons routed the Detroit Wolverines 18-0. It is the second career no-hitter for Galvin. 1910 — Jack Coombs of the Philadelphia A’s and Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox hooked up in a...

MLBKansas City Star

Yanks closer Chapman on injured list with elbow inflammation

The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman experienced a little inflammation last weekend in Miami but an MRI came back clean. Boone said it will be a few days of no throwing for the hard-throwing lefty.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

Sunday marks the close of Week 17 of the ESPN Fantasy Baseball season, leaving just four precious weeks in the Head-to-Head regular season. Season long formats will of course play to the last day of the season. The Sunday schedule renders a risky supply of arms but more reliable bats...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Throws Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surging Blue Jays host struggling Red Sox

The struggling Boston Red Sox will find themselves in a difficult place to stop a tailspin when they visit the surging Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game series that starts Friday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was blunt about his team's poor play Thursday after an 8-1 loss to...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Faltering Red Sox face twin bill with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox on Friday to open a four-game series, and they'll be out to inflict a double-dose of damage on them when the teams play a doubleheader on Saturday. The Blue Jays used a nine-run fifth inning on Friday to defeat the Red...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

St. Louis Cardinals relievers faltered late, giving up six-runs in the eighth inning, in a 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals tonight, while Atlanta welcomes the Washington Nationals this evening. The Chicago Cubs battled back to tie the Colorado Rockies...
MLBAsbury Park Press

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (65-48) and Toronto Blue Jays (59-50) close out a four-game AL East series Sunday. First pitch at Rogers Centre is slated for 1:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jaysodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Garrett Richards is the...
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured List

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have struggled over their last several series, and now one of their best hitters won’t be in the lineup in the near future. Boston announced Saturday that J.D. Martinez has been placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Martinez has not tested positive for the virus. The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/yOqzfNlpce — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 7, 2021 In 104 games this season, Martinez is hitting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. “He felt sick last night, has been feeling sick the whole day,” Cora said. Boston has recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester, and right-hander Tanner Houck was added to the roster as the 27th man for Boston’s doubleheader in Toronto. The Red Sox did announce that bench coach Will Venable had tested positive for COVID-19. First base coach Tom Goodwin was in quarantine after close exposure to Venable, so he is not currently coaching first base. Coming into Saturday’s doubleheader with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox had lost seven out of the last eight games, falling out of first place in the American League East. They still lead the AL Wild Card race.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Oakland's Ramón Laureano Suspended 80 Games For PED Violation

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The Commissioner's Office announced the punishment on Friday. The suspension of Laureano is effective immediately, which means the...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Luis Robert is scheduled to return to the Chicago White Sox on Monday in Minnesota: ‘We’re all fired up’

The Chicago White Sox have been without Luis Robert’s explosive bat and game-changing defense since early May. The center fielder is scheduled to return Monday for the series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, manager Tony La Russa announced Sunday. “Guys are fired up,” La Russa said before Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “We’re all ...
MLSKansas City Star

Melia has three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC. Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC visits...
MLBKansas City Star

Brady Singer set to make his return as Kansas City Royals move to six-man rotation

Former top draft pick Brady Singer will make his return to the Kansas City Royals’ starting pitching rotation on Wednesday against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Royals manager Mike Matheny announced the scheduled rotation for this week’s series against the Yankees starting on Monday. Right-hander Carlos Hernández will start the series opener, followed by left-hander Daniel Lynch on Tuesday and Singer in Wednesday afternoon’s finale.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale slated to start Saturday

Boston Red Sox star left-hander Chris Sale will return to the team's rotation on Saturday, two years and one day after his last outing due to a major elbow injury. Sale's last major league start was Aug. 13, 2019 and he was shut down days later due to elbow inflammation. He eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

