Syracuse, NY

Company news: Bowers & Company CPAs announces 8 promotions

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC announced the promotion several staff members who work in their Syracuse office:. Steven P. Kelley has been promoted to audit manager. He joined the firm in 2020. He attended St. John Fisher for an undergraduate degree and received his MBA at the State University College at Oswego. He works in the audit department, with a focus on construction, financial institutions, and employee benefit plans.

