Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the 'Company') ('Turner') (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has completed all required compliance steps needed to activate a nationwide merchant services account for our online product marketing website, www.bloomiclean.com. The Company can now accept all major credit and debit cards for payment through our Bloomiclean website.
