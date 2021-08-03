Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the 'Company') ('Turner') (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has completed all required compliance steps needed to activate a nationwide merchant services account for our online product marketing website, www.bloomiclean.com. The Company can now accept all major credit and debit cards for payment through our Bloomiclean website.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Industry
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Gateway#Payment Processing#Payment Processor#Linkedin#Tvog#Authorized Net#Llc Bank#Square#Ems#Authorize Net#Visa#Nyse#Msps#Venture Holding Company#Otcmarkets Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Changes For AgriStability Interim Payments Announced

An agreement between the federal and provincial governments will see the AgriStability interim benefit payment percent increase from 50 to 75 percent. The interim benefit is intended to provide an opportunity for producers who are enrolled in AgriStability to access a significant portion of their benefit early. This can help support losses and cover costs. For Saskatchewan producers, they can now apply for the interim benefit of up to 75 percent of their estimated final benefit for 2021.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

NLaws Produce Announces New Partnership, Formation Of New Venture

NLaws Produce, Savannah’s leading, family-owned wholesale produce distribution company, announced a new relationship with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In May, an employee of GDA introduced NLaws to representatives of Georgia Fresh Pack (GFP). GFP repacks fruit...
Columbus, OHHouston Chronicle

Component Hardware Group Announces New USA Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio and New Corporate Headquarters in Matawan, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
Economyhealthitsecurity.com

Optimizing Payment Integrity with Enterprise Pre and Postpayment Solutions

Recently, the healthcare payer industry has begun an earnest transition from postpayment to prepayment methodologies to accelerate claim processing and minimize provider abrasion. However, most payers continue to heavily rely on postpayment strategies that best fit their business needs as it’s difficult to make this transition. To investigate the challenges payer organizations are facing, Cotiviti commissioned a blinded survey of 104 stakeholders from over 70 different health plans to provide better insight into strategies for the implementation of payment integrity programs and highlight common challenges to optimizing solutions.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Payhawk announces Google Pay Integration

UK-based expense management solution Payhawk has announced that it now integrates directly with digital wallet platform Google Pay. The integration of Google Pay allows employees to make transactions using the devices they carry with them every day. Employees can add the card to their Google Wallet and make payments at POS terminals and online, without the need to input card details.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Resources Recieves $200,000 Cash Payment from Yorkton Ventures

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'The Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTCBB:DTARF) (Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has received a fourth tranche cash payment of $200,000 from Yorkton Ventures (TSX/V:YVI) for the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Sure Ventures receives final payment from Artomatix sale

Sure Ventures PLC - investor in early stage software companies - Says it has received final payment of EUR223,336.93 from the sale of portfolio company Artomatix. Says "this is a welcomed cash injection and completes what was a very successful 14 month investment period." Current stock price: 106.00 pence. Year-to-date...
Economythepaypers.com

EedenBull integrates Mastercard Track for B2B payments

B2B commercial payments fintech EedenBull has announced participation in Mastercard Track Business Payment Service to improve its Commercial Payments as-a-service (CPaaS) solution. One of the first open-loop B2B commercial networks, Mastercard Track automates payments-related data exchange between buyers and suppliers. Consisting of a portfolio of B2B solutions, it helps businesses...
Economytravelmole.com

ABTA announces new scheme to streamline industry payments

ABTA is launching a new replacement for the Single Payment Scheme (SPS) in late summer 2021 to ABTA members. It is being developed by technology company Travel Ledger. The scheme is ABTA's direct debit system for allowing fast online payments between travel agents and tour operators. Transactions are consolidated by...
Economyaithority.com

REPAY Provides Integrated Payment Processing For Provana Customers

The integration automates processes and increases control of payment methods on Provana’s repayment platform. Repay Holdings Corporation a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced a technology integration with Provana, a leading platform for credit and collections process management. Through the integration, Provana customers can now leverage REPAY’s payment processing solution within IConnect247®, Provana’s all-in-one debt repayment and customer service application.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Defiance Ventures Announces Investment in Lucid Drone Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced its investment in Lucid Drone Technologies. Lucid designs, develops, and manufactures autonomous drones for labor intensive applications such as commercial cleaning and spraying. All of the development and manufacturing of their hardware and software is completed in house, in their Charlotte, NC headquarters.
BusinessEastern Arizona Courier

4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Updates to Leadership Team

PHOENIX, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the planned stepping down of 4Front Co-Founder and President of Mission Dispensaries Kris Krane, effective immediately, after nearly 11 years of distinguished service with the Company.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

WebRezPro and Kipsu Announce Integration

Minneapolis, MN – Kipsu, the leading guest engagement platform in the hospitality industry, and WebRezPro, a cloud hotel management system by World Web Technologies Inc. (WWT), announce a direct connection that enables service-driven hoteliers to build relationships with their guests and improve guest satisfaction scores. Kipsu's messaging platform empowers guests...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Beretta Ventures Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Beretta Ventures Ltd. (the 'Company') (TSXV:BRTA.H) announces that Michael Lucas has been appointed as a director of the Company, replacing Mario Miranda, who has resigned as a director of the Company. In addition, 171,334 founder's shares currently held in escrow are...
Beverly, MAWicked Local

J Barrett & Company announces new sales associate

J Barrett & Company announced that Kelly Vanikiotis, a full-time real estate agent, has joined J Barrett & Company in the Cummings Center office in Beverly. Vanikiotis, a mathematics teacher, has held various administrative positions in education in the past 15 years. “I understand how to work with people and...
Broomfield, COmilehighcre.com

Joint Venture Announces $80M Multifamily Development in Broomfield

Titan Development and Pivot Development have formed a joint venture to close on a new $80 million multifamily development in the Interlocken Technology Park within the MidCities District of Broomfield. The project is located directly off the Boulder turnpike, an important area thoroughfare. Located on a 3.3-acre land parcel within...
Businesschatsports.com

BITKRAFT Ventures announces new diversity scheme

BITKRAFT Ventures, an international investment platform for gaming and esports, has announced the creation of a new inclusivity and diversity scheme that promotes equality within the industry. The BITKRAFT Diversity Commitment, which has already been signed by 90 percent of the platform’s portfolio, is a new formal framework that encourages...

Comments / 0

Community Policy