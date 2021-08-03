Police say Missouri toddler killed after finding gun in home
INDEPENDENCE, Mo (AP) — A toddler has died after finding and firing an unsecured gun inside a home in suburban Kansas City, police there said. The shooting happened Sunday night in Independence, according to police. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the child’s name.www.registercitizen.com
