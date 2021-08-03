Cancel
Missouri State

Wagner announces reelection bid in Missouri’s 2nd District

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner will seek a sixth term representing suburban St. Louis in Congress. Wagner, 58, announced her reelection bid on Tuesday in Missouri's 2nd District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. She said in a statement that she's running again “because Missourians need a principled, experienced fighter who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts.”

