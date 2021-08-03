Why it’s so hard to make CGI skin look real
Realistic-looking skin isn’t all that different from realistic-looking skim milk. In the above video, we looks at why realistic CGI skin is so hard for visual effects artists to master. Visual effects company Weta Digital’s Nick Epstein and Luxion’s Henrik Wann Jensen serve as guides to the parameters that separate realistic-looking skin from the waxy, fake-looking CGI of the past: albedo, displacements, subsurface scattering, and dynamic changes.www.vox.com
