Masks and other protocols to start off school year in Winsted

WINSTED — “All of what I can tell you can change tomorrow,” Winchester Superintendent of Schools Melony Brady-Shanley said at the beginning of her presentation on Monday, Aug. 2 at the Pearson School and via Zoom. “Things are changing, literally on a day-to-day basis. While I think that this is probably the direction that we are going in, I can’t promise you that tomorrow I will give you a different answer.”