Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience

From therapist practices to fitness studios, companies across the health and wellness space have embraced the pivot to virtual visits and services. With no sign that the red-hot demand for digital-first experiences is going to diminish any time soon, pioneering brands in the industry are realizing that adapting to this new "business as usual" will require investing in a strategic approach to long-term customer engagement to bridge the experience between visits, appointments, and sessions—that is, an approach that's optimized for the modern end-to-end customer journey and built leveraging the powerful combination of personalized experiences and cohesive, cross-channel messaging.