Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience
Ready Computing today announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Registered Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Ready Computing offers products, solutions, and services, supporting TIBCO’s comprehensive software portfolio. The Registered Partner level is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO’s mission of turning data into innovation by connecting everything, unifying data, and augmenting intelligence.martechseries.com
