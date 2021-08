Audible's audio play version of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is the most faithful adaptation of the original comic story, and the first volume of the adaptation is now free on Amazon and Audible. This was done with very little fanfare, with us stumbling upon it when we were idly browsing the Audible store. That's right, The Sandman on Audible is free to all US listeners on Amazon and Audible until October 22nd. This is in advance of the upcoming release The Sandman: Act 2 in the Fall. All you need is an Amazon account, which means you would also have an Audible account. The audiobook boasts a whole list of A-List British and US acting talent in its cast and you could easily lose yourself in the 10 hours of story content. It's a movie without pictures, playing in your head, like a dream.