Readers respond: Rational reasons for masks in schools
In the July 15 article “Will Oregon school districts require masks this fall? Hot debate has parents on both sides anxious,” a mother who opposes mask mandates for students is quoted as saying that people who are “irrationally afraid” can still wear masks. I hope parents who share that opinion read the article, because there are rational reasons offered as to why parents should still be concerned about the possible exposure risks their children may face that go beyond COVID-19.www.oregonlive.com
