Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Readers respond: Rational reasons for masks in schools

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the July 15 article “Will Oregon school districts require masks this fall? Hot debate has parents on both sides anxious,” a mother who opposes mask mandates for students is quoted as saying that people who are “irrationally afraid” can still wear masks. I hope parents who share that opinion read the article, because there are rational reasons offered as to why parents should still be concerned about the possible exposure risks their children may face that go beyond COVID-19.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Rational#Bend#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Posted by
Reason.com

Families Have a New Reason to Flee Public Schools

With the end of summer fast approaching, parents are making hard decisions about their children's education: should they risk the pandemic-fueled chaos of forcibly pre-paid government schools, or should they try homeschooling, private schools, or something different? A recent federal court decision from California may nudge more kids out public-school doors as it affirms that private schools have much wider latitude than those run by the government to set their own policies, including responses to COVID-19. That's an important degree of extra leeway when some officials seem eager to impose new restrictions and the CDC reverses itself to recommend that even vaccinated students should suffer through the day behind masks.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Anti-mask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to updated CDC school guidelines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been clear that he doesn't want mandatory mask policies in Florida public schools. He's not backing off that position, even now that the CDC has updated their guidelines to encourage in-school masking. In their new COVID-19-combating recommendations, the federal agency urged vaccinated people to wear...
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

The real reason CDC is updating their mask guidelines

On Tuesday (July 27), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces if there is substantial coronavirus transmission in their area. "We have new science related to the delta variant that requires us to...
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Readers comment on requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Understandably, there is a lot of confusion over current COVID-19 recommendations, but one thing is clear: Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools for all children over 2. The American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidance on July 18 in response to concerns over low vaccination rates and contagious variants, all in effort to get kids safely back into classrooms.
Savoy, TXKTEN.com

Adults have good reasons for going back to school

(KTEN)-- If you weren't able to finish high school, you're not alone. According to the Texas Education Agency, 50.6 percent of students in 2020 were considered at-risk for dropping out. "It has nothing to do with their intelligence," said Savoy Independent School District Superintendent Brian Neal. "They're plenty smart to...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Care for homeless with mental illness

There is a mental health crisis in Portland. People experiencing severe mental illness go untreated, which has resulted in violence and death. As someone who has experienced severe mental illness, I have witnessed first-hand how our system isn’t working. I believe it is time to bring back a degree of institutionalization.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Daughter was wronged, too

“The Obsession” series (July 6) was so interesting but sad. That poor woman, Pooneh Entezari Gray, spent all these years and all her money on a case that shouldn’t have convicted her dad with hardly any evidence. It ruined her father’s life and hers. They needed each other. Under these circumstances, prosecutors should have had 100% of the facts before tearing apart this family. It wasn’t her job to investigate this. Shame on them turning a blind eye to the facts.
Farmington, ILhoiabc.com

School administrators respond to statewide school mask mandate

FARMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our school administrators are beginning to respond to the Governor's executive order mandating masks in K-12 schools. Farmington Central created a comprehensive back-to-school plan that had masks optional within the building, but now, they will pivot to mandatory masking. The superintendent said after weeks...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t politicize vaccination rates

“Your vote, your body: How Trump-Biden split aligns with vaccination rates in Oregon counties” (July 23) is fascinating but reinforces echo chamber culture. If we want to focus on positive changes and not politics, we need to stop correlating vaccination rates to Trump-Biden support. While it is true that more Trump supporters are less inoculated, calling out the partisan divide will only sharpen it for those who are conservative and hesitant to get the vaccine.
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Parents respond to Orange County Public Schools mask policy

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - After a summer of mask-less freedom, next week it's back to the classroom and back to masks in Orange County Public Schools. The district sent out an email late Friday afternoon mandating masks for 30 days starting Tuesday, with one caveat. Parents will be able to opt-out.
Educationkool1027.com

SCDHEC Responds To CDC’s Updated Mask Guidance

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, the CDC on Tuesday recommends public indoor masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This includes masking for teachers, students, parents and visitors in K-12 schools. SCDHEC is adopting the federal agency’s updated guidance and is recommending all South Carolinians, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear their masks when indoors and in public settings.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

When school’s in, masks will be on

With the Delta variant quickly spreading, not only in Los Angeles County, but also other parts of the country, it seems that more people are masking up again. Many are not happy about having to wear masks again, but they understand that the Coronavirus is far from gone and they want to ensure that they do not get it or carry it and give it to their friends and family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy