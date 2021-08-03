Open House in Honor of Chief Terry Lemming
Chief Terry Lemming will be retiring from the Lockport Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021, after more than 7 ½ years as the Chief of Police. The men and women of the Lockport Police Department will be hosting an open house for our partner agencies and the general public to celebrate Chief Lemming’s years of service. The open house will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lockport Police Department, 1212 S. Farrell Rd.www.cityoflockport.net
Comments / 0