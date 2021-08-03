Cancel
Open House in Honor of Chief Terry Lemming

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Terry Lemming will be retiring from the Lockport Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021, after more than 7 ½ years as the Chief of Police. The men and women of the Lockport Police Department will be hosting an open house for our partner agencies and the general public to celebrate Chief Lemming’s years of service. The open house will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lockport Police Department, 1212 S. Farrell Rd.

Auburn, INEvening Star

Flags to fly at half-staff honoring former fire chief

AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Michael D. Ley issued a executive order Tuesday honoring former Auburn fire chief Bill Walters, who died Monday evening at the age of 88 in Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. Ley ordered that all flags on city-owned properties should be flown at half-staff until next Monday...
Menomonee Falls, WImenomonee-falls.org

Fire Station #1 Open House

Join us at Fire Station #1 on Saturday, Aug. 7 for our third open house of the year. You'll be able to tour the station, meet first responders and watch the main attraction for the day - an extrication demonstration.
Wheat Ridge, COwheatridge.co.us

WRPD Recruitment Open House

Interested in a career in law enforcement or know someone who is? The Wheat Ridge Police Department is hosting an open house on Wed. August 25 from 6 -8 p.m. at 7500 W. 29th Ave. A panel of officers and detectives will share their experiences and perspectives, and answer questions from attendees. Chief Murtha, members of command staff and officers assigned to special teams like Crime Prevention, SWAT, Crash and Traffic will also be on hand.
Kalamazoo, MIgo955.com

Blood drive to honor fallen fire chief

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –A blood drive to honor fallen Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski is set to take place at the Comstock High School, Monday, August 9th. The public is invited to roll up their sleeves from 12 to 5:45 p.m. at the high school on 2107 North 26th Street in Kalamazoo Township.
Health ServicesLancaster Farming

State organization honors local EMS chief Doug Dick

Aug. 6—PINE TOWNSHIP — Doug Dick does it all, going above and beyond to serve the community as EMS chief of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute. "He's not all about the paper pushing and the management stuff... Most of the time, he's running calls because that's just what he does. He just enjoys helping people," said Michelle Eaton, a paramedic who is also the director of education at the Pine Township-based company.
Pawling, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Terry Ariano, Executive Director of the Pawling Resource Center, was honored for her many years of service at the Town board meeting

Terry Ariano, Executive Director of the Pawling Resource Center, was honored for her many years of service at the Town board meeting. Terry Ariano, Executive Director of the Pawling Resource Center, was honored for her many years of service at the Town board meeting held on August 11th. Ms. Ariano will retire from the Resource Center in September. Pawling Mayor, Lauri Taylor, offered words of appreciation and Town Supervisor, James Schmitt, read a proclamation honoring Terry for her service. Also in attendance were town board members Coleen Snow, Phil DeRosa and Jim McCarthy, as well as Mark Allan, PRC Board Chair.
Bluffdale, UTbluffdale.com

The Point Public Open House

Want to know more about the development at the prison site? There is an open house on Thursday, August 12, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Fred House Training Academy (14727 Minuteman Dr). They will be holding a 15-minute presentation at the top of each hour.
Fairfield, PAlocaldvm.com

Community honors life of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

FAIRFIELD, PA (WDVM) – It was a somber morning as loved ones, colleagues, and the Fairfield community gathered for Battalion Chief Josh Laird’s second phase of the procession. Battalion Chief Joshua Laird of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services lost his life after sustaining injuries in the...
Anita, IAswiowanewssource.com

50th anniversary open house

Jim and Darnell Kinzie of Anita along with their children and grandchildren will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1pm-5pm at Buck Creek Lodge east of Anita. Please join us in celebrating and no gifts please. Being with family and friends will be the best gift we could ask for.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Project Parenting Open House Friday

Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring an Open House event on Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the Greenville Early Childhood Center’s outdoor classroom, 1318 East State Route 140. The in-person Open House is for parents with a child under three years of...
Roseburg, ORcityofroseburg.org

Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein awards Medal of Honor to Sgt. Douglas Walton

ROSEBURG, OR – On February 22, 2021, at 2:56 pm, Roseburg Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Budget 16 Motel at 1067 N.E. Stephens St. in Roseburg. Off-duty Roseburg Patrol Sgt. Doug Walton was across the street at OK’s Auto Supply gas station getting fuel for his personal vehicle. Upon witnessing the shooting, Sgt. Walton immediately called to report the incident. Sgt. Walton remained on the phone and provided updated information that was shared with responding law enforcement.
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Retired police chief says it was an honor to serve Whitefish

To the citizens of Whitefish and the Flathead Valley:. Many of you have heard the saying that “you never work a day in your life if you love what you do for a living.” For the past 41 years and three months, I didn’t work one day. For many law enforcement professionals from my generation, law enforcement is a way of life. When I was hired as Whitefish police chief, I was asked during the interviews what were the most important things in my life. I remember vividly my response; “God, my family and my law enforcement career; not necessarily always in that order.” It has been an honor to serve for almost 20 years as the Whitefish police chief, and to those who have supported me and embraced my leadership style, I am deeply humbled. This community has embraced the community policing model, which has been reflected in my leadership style, which I deeply appreciate.
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Late Crown Point fire chief honored

CROWN POINT -- The late Mark Baumgardner Sr. was honored at the Board of Public Works meeting. Baumbgardner, 64, a veteran firefighter and paramedic in Crown Point, died Sunday. Crown Point Mayor David Uran called for a moment of silence on Wednesday for Baumgardner who served as a public servant...
Kalamazoo, MIwhtc.com

Kalamazoo, MIwtvbam.com

Kalamazoo, MIwincountry.com

