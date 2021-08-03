Open House in Honor of Chief Terry Lemming

To the citizens of Whitefish and the Flathead Valley:. Many of you have heard the saying that “you never work a day in your life if you love what you do for a living.” For the past 41 years and three months, I didn’t work one day. For many law enforcement professionals from my generation, law enforcement is a way of life. When I was hired as Whitefish police chief, I was asked during the interviews what were the most important things in my life. I remember vividly my response; “God, my family and my law enforcement career; not necessarily always in that order.” It has been an honor to serve for almost 20 years as the Whitefish police chief, and to those who have supported me and embraced my leadership style, I am deeply humbled. This community has embraced the community policing model, which has been reflected in my leadership style, which I deeply appreciate.