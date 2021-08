SAVANNAH, GA: A Savannah tire store owner faces decades in federal prison after a U.S. District Court jury found him guilty of distributing methamphetamine. Reginald Anderson, a/k/a “Red,” 49, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after being found guilty on three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, said U.S. Acting Attorney David H. Estes. Anderson faces a possible statutory sentence of up to thirty years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison sentence.