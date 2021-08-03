Geospark Analytics Announces Leadership Changes to Capitalize on Rapid Company Growth
Founder and Executive Chairman, Omar Balkissoon, will take on another role as the Chief Executive Officer. Balkissoon, both a visionary and technical expert, will lean on his 17 years of experience in tech startups to help lead Geospark Analytics through its next phase of growth. His primary focus will be ensuring continuous improvement of Hyperion, the company’s artificial intelligence machine-learning product, and partnerships. Recruiting and retaining top talent are top priorities to continue to provide the best product and service to their clients.martechseries.com
