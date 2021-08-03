Geospark Analytics Announces Leadership Changes to Capitalize on Rapid Company Growth

New release includes new and updated best practices to help organizations improve the customer experience and increase revenue while lowering cost. COPC Inc., a global consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard with specialized editions for Customer Operations and Contact Centers. The COPC CX Standard is a performance management system used to improve operations that support the customer experience. These specific versions of the COPC CX Standard will be available in English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.