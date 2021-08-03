Cancel
General Motors Launches Dedicated Battery Recycling Site

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has launched a website dedicated to educating the public on how to properly remove and recycle battery packs from its hybrid and electric vehicles. The website, which has an easy-to-remember URL of recyclemybattery.com, is intended for “vehicle dismantlers who recycle automobiles at the end of their useful life,” the automaker says. The website includes information on how to disable and remove battery packs from GM hybrid and electric vehicles and how to safely store and ship them. It also includes a list of EV battery recyclers in the United States that accept used EV battery packs.

