Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Weber County officials face decision on $30 million library proposal

By TIM VANDENACK Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — Debate over whether to spend up to $30 million for a new library in Weber County, possibly via a property tax hike, is coming to a head. Since last spring, the debate over whether to build a sixth Weber County Library System facility — an on-and-off topic over the years — has increased. Now, Weber County officials are facing a deadline of Aug. 16 to decide whether to hold a hearing later this year on boosting taxes to help pay for the facility, which would potentially be built in Farr West. That would hardly be the last step in the process, and officials could even delay a decision until after Aug. 16, though waiting would trigger additional costs.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Washington Terrace, UT
Weber County, UT
Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
County
Weber County, UT
City
Farr West, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#County Fairs#Flood Control#County Library System#The Weber County Fair#The Library Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy