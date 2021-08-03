Weber County officials face decision on $30 million library proposal

OGDEN — Debate over whether to spend up to $30 million for a new library in Weber County, possibly via a property tax hike, is coming to a head. Since last spring, the debate over whether to build a sixth Weber County Library System facility — an on-and-off topic over the years — has increased. Now, Weber County officials are facing a deadline of Aug. 16 to decide whether to hold a hearing later this year on boosting taxes to help pay for the facility, which would potentially be built in Farr West. That would hardly be the last step in the process, and officials could even delay a decision until after Aug. 16, though waiting would trigger additional costs.