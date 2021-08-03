Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

What to Expect From Herniated Disc Physical Therapy

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spinal disc herniation is a relatively common diagnosis that occurs when the gel-like inner portion of a disc (called the nucleus pulposus) protrudes out through a torn portion of the outer disc layer (called the annulus). This issue can occur in any of the three spinal sections (cervical, thoracic,...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapy#Back Pain#Referred Pain#Aerobic Conditioning#Ocs#Ncs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
Fitnessorthorehabpt.com

Treating Osgood-Schlatter Knee Injuries With Physical Therapy

One of the most common pediatric knee conditions that we treat is called Osgood-Schlatter disease, and it develops as a result of excessive pressure and stress on the knee. Because it’s common in young athletes, our approach to treatment is dual focused. First and foremost, we work to calm and treat symptoms so that teens can get back to doing all the activities they love without pain. Once that process is underway, we also work to strengthen the knee so that the condition doesn’t return when the athlete gets back to regular physical activity. We explain our approach and how we can help your young athlete recover from Osgood-Schlatter disease in today’s blog.
Fitnessverywellhealth.com

The Benefits of Hands-On Physical Therapy

Manual physical therapy (PT) refers to a cluster of hands-on therapeutic techniques used by a therapist to treat a wide variety of symptoms and conditions. This style of treatment, which is often performed alongside other rehab techniques like exercise or pain-relieving modalities, can be helpful in addressing numerous different concerns, including pain, stiffness, or range of motion limitations.
Fitnessorthorehabpt.com

Physical Therapy Treatment Options For Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is an all too common condition that causes pain and discomfort on the underside of a person’s foot and heel. It occurs when the plantar fascia – a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes – becomes inflamed or tears. Estimates suggest that two million Americans are bothered by plantar fasciitis every year, and 10 percent of Americans will deal with the condition at some point in their life.
Fitnessorthorehabpt.com

5 Health Risks That Can Be Reduced With Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is often just viewed as a way for injured individuals to regain some strength and get back on their feet, but a physical therapy routine can offer so much more than that. In fact, physical therapy can actually help to reduce your risk of some really serious health risks and diseases. In today’s blog, we take a look at five health risks that can be reduced with the help of a comprehensive physical therapy program.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

What Is Trigger Point Therapy, and How Can Runners Benefit From It?

You know when you’re gliding over a foam roller and all of a sudden, you hit that sweet spot—and by sweet, we mean teeth-grinding, stomach-clenching sore spot?. That’s not just a sore spot, that’s a trigger point—and runners are especially susceptible to them due to the repetitive nature of the sport. Think about the math: A 10-minute mile, for example, consists of 1,700 steps, each one producing ground reaction forces about two and a half times your body weight. That’s a lot to ask of your muscles, and sometimes, they’re going to get themselves all tied up in knots over it—literally.
Fitnesssouthernminn.com

Essential oils and physical therapy

I get asked a lot if essential oils work for muscle soreness, anxiety, and pain. What I’ve found is that there isn’t just one correct answer to the question. Lets first take a quick look into where essential oils come from and what essential oils are. Essential oils are concentrated,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Diseases & Treatmentsatlanticcitynews.net

Pain in Right Side Under Ribs: Causes Symptoms and How to Avoid?

The abdominal area of human beings is split into four regions and these are well known as quadrants. We can explain this by virtually drawing a vertical line which splits the abdomen into two halves and then drawing a horizontal line at the plane of the belly button. Now if we see the abdomen, we can easily identify the topmost area or region on the right side that is known as the right upper quadrant.
Cancerthejacksonpress.org

COVID-19 Survivors Have Broad, Longer-Term Immunity

People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study. Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.

Comments / 0

Community Policy