‘Blue Beetle’: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña To Star As Latinx Superhero for HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Even as he is about to start production on the fourth John Wick pic, Chad Stahelski continues to stay busy building up his development slate. Sources say he has come on to produce an adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi at Warner Bros. He will produce the project through his 87Eleven banner, with partners Alex Young and Jason Spitz joining him as producers. Although there is no attachment at this time, the idea would be to develop the project as a potential directing vehicle in the future. Published in 1979, the novel by Trevanian (the pseudonym of Rodney William Whitaker) details the struggle...