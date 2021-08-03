The transfer portal provided Conference USA with a massive infusion of talent in 2021

You ask, and we answer questions about Oregon State athletics. This week’s installment:. Any NIL deals for OSU football players? – @BellevueBeav. I’m told there are a few small ones, but none that stick out. I’ve talked to several players and they either say, 1) name, image and likeness not a big priority heading into a season, or 2) heard from a few people, but nothing serious yet. FYI, it’s clear the biggest NIL deals this school year won’t go to an Oregon State football player, but incoming gymnast Jade Carey, the Olympic gold medal winner in floor exercise.