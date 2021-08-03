NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers’ Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More
With five players under contract for next season and a desire to maximize the remaining championship window around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers were always likely to make a splash this summer. They ultimately did just that by landing Russell Westbrook, but they nearly went a different direction with their backcourt before that deal came about. The Lakers and Sacramento Kings had worked on a Buddy Hield trade "for weeks," per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.www.lakers365.com
