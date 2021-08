What makes an impressive action anime? The popular shows from the last two decades seem to follow a similar method of storytelling. The main character is set apart, typically seen as different or worse than their peers. The story continues for a few episodes, slowly revealing the main plot characters. Suddenly, a new development brings forth the first villain — the hero’s first obstacle. The details are of course different, but the formula is there and it works. The better action shows set themselves apart in the action, or specifically the climaxes within their action scenes.