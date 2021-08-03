Cancel
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Fremont County; Delta Variant found locally

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is dominant in Wyoming now and is likely a factor with most new cases according to Fremont County Public Health. The Delta variant spreads more easily than previous variants and may be more likely to lead to serious illness. According to a public health news release, vaccination offers excellent protection, but a small percentage of those who have already been vaccinated for COVID may still become infected and may spread the virus.

