Tony Iommi and James Hetfield discuss their guitar journeys with Black Sabbath and Metallica in this classic 1992 Guitar World interview

This archive interview with Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath and James Hetfield of Metallica first appeared in the August 1992 issue of Guitar World. Tony Iommi and James Hetfield arrive decked out in black. No one seems particularly surprised by their matching color scheme. In fact, it would be cause for concern if they didn't look like twin executioners. Black, after all, is the official color of heavy metal royalty – and these are the kings of kings.