Forget the $900 Million. The Reese Witherspoon Deal Launches the Next Arms Dealer for Streamers

By Chris Lindahl
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo blockbuster media deals in announced in May — the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger and Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM — was as clear a sign as any that Hollywood’s next chapter would be defined by big streamers spending big to get even bigger — and, presumably, choking out the competition. Now meet its corollary: A new company led by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs announced it would acquire a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine — not with an eye toward building a streaming service, but as the cornerstone of a plan to become a streaming-content powerhouse.

Comments / 0

