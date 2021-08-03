Forget the $900 Million. The Reese Witherspoon Deal Launches the Next Arms Dealer for Streamers

Reese Witherspoon's women-focused production company behind television hits such as "Big Little Lies" is being purchased by a new private equity-backed venture aiming to break into Hollywood's fast-expanding streaming market. The majority investment from a not-yet-named media venture backed by US private equity giant Blackstone and announced Monday reportedly values Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine at $900 million, according to the Wall Street Journal and CNBC. "I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media," said Witherspoon of the entity behind series including "The Morning Show" and "Little Fires Everywhere." The Blackstone deal "will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally," she said in a statement.