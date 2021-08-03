Forget the $900 Million. The Reese Witherspoon Deal Launches the Next Arms Dealer for Streamers
Two blockbuster media deals in announced in May — the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger and Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM — was as clear a sign as any that Hollywood’s next chapter would be defined by big streamers spending big to get even bigger — and, presumably, choking out the competition. Now meet its corollary: A new company led by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs announced it would acquire a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine — not with an eye toward building a streaming service, but as the cornerstone of a plan to become a streaming-content powerhouse.www.imdb.com
