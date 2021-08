Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Wagoner residents have the opportunity tonight to celebrate National Night Out and meet some of the police officers who keep their cities safe. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods will host two Okies Neighborhood National Night Out events from 6 to 8 p.m., one at Robison Park and one at Rotary Park. The events are sponsored by the Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network and Muskogee Police Department.