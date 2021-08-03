Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

EliTechGroup Obtains CE Mark for Saliva Use With SARS-CoV-2 Test

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – EliTechGroup announced on Tuesday that its SARS-CoV-2 Elite MGB Kit has received CE marking for use with saliva. The PCR-based test launched in September for use with nasopharyngeal, nasal, and oropharyngeal swabs. It runs on the Elite InGenius system and other major PCR thermocyclers, the Turin, Italy-based company said in a statement.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Sars#Influenza#Elitechgroup#Mgb Kit#Ce#Pcr#Elite Ingenius#South Korean#Osang Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Health360dx.com

Ortho-Clinical Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization to Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics for a SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test. The Vitros Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total N Reagent Pack used in combination with the Vitros Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total N Antibody Calibrators is designed to detect total antibodies against the virus in serum and plasma.
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Cepheid Gets $28M From BARDA for SARS-CoV-2 Tests

NEW YORK – The US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, announced recently that it has awarded Cepheid $28 million in total for product development related to its SARS-CoV-2 tests. According to BARDA, the award is for the firm's Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2...
HealthGenomeWeb

Scope Fluidics Obtains CE Mark for PCR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Panel

NEW YORK — Scope Fluidics said on Tuesday that it has obtained CE marking for its fully automated PCR One SARS-CoV-2 panel, developed by its subsidiary Curiosity Diagnostics, enabling its introduction to the European market. PCR One is a multiplexed, sample-to-answer system with a 15-minute turnaround time, used for near-patient...
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Switch Health, Anven Biosciences Partner on SARS-CoV-2 Test Development

NEW YORK — Canadian healthcare firm Switch Health said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Anven Biosciences to develop a new class of artificial antibodies for use in point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 tests. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed. Anven is developing novel small molecules with monoclonal antibody-like properties....
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Postmortem study finds SARS-CoV-2 virus in the retina

The study's finding suggest that the particles may be involved in some of the ocular clinical manifestations of the COVID-19 infection. A study has found that viral particles that were presumed to be SARS-CoV-2 were identified in the various retinal layers in patients who died from confirmed severe COVID-19 infection.
Medical ScienceScience Now

No shortcuts to SARS-CoV-2 antivirals

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there was massive investment into the discovery of new treatments. Given the urgent need, repurposing of approved or clinically pretested drugs appeared especially attractive because that strategy promised fast initiation of antiviral clinical studies. On page 541 of this issue, the study by Tummino et al. (1) raises concerns that many drug candidates that showed antiviral activity in hypothesis-free cellular screens and were then repurposed to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections may be scientific dead ends. Their study is a warning that even amid the pressure of a pandemic, scientific diligence is still essential.
Public Health360dx.com

Intelligent Fingerprinting Adding SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test to Portfolio of Drug-Testing Assays

NEW YORK – Intelligent Fingerprinting started with a premise that fit its name: performing drug screening tests using the sweat from a person's fingerprint. But with reports of a potential fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the world, the British company is using its lateral flow technology to detect SARS-CoV-2 from saliva and add to its test portfolio.
ScienceEurekAlert

Presumed SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in human retina

What The Study Did: This case series of three patients who died of COVID-19 shows presumed SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in various layers of the human retina, suggesting that they may be involved in some of the infection’s ocular clinical manifestations. Authors: Alléxya A. A. Marcos, M.D., of the Federal University...
ScienceScience Now

Drug-induced phospholipidosis confounds drug repurposing for SARS-CoV-2

Science, abi4708, this issue p. 541; see also abj9488, p. 488. Repurposing drugs as treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has drawn much attention. Beginning with sigma receptor ligands and expanding to other drugs from screening in the field, we became concerned that phospholipidosis was a shared mechanism underlying the antiviral activity of many repurposed drugs. For all of the 23 cationic amphiphilic drugs we tested, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, amiodarone, and four others already in clinical trials, phospholipidosis was monotonically correlated with antiviral efficacy. Conversely, drugs active against the same targets that did not induce phospholipidosis were not antiviral. Phospholipidosis depends on the physicochemical properties of drugs and does not reflect specific target-based activities—rather, it may be considered a toxic confound in early drug discovery. Early detection of phospholipidosis could eliminate these artifacts, enabling a focus on molecules with therapeutic potential.
WorldGenomeWeb

Singapore-MIT Alliance Shows Benefits of Wastewater SARS-CoV-2 Variant Test

NEW YORK – A team of researchers at the Singapore-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Alliance for Research and Technology has shown its SARS-CoV-2 variant detection assay for wastewater agrees with clinical trends. The SMART assay to detect the Alpha variant of the virus is now being used by testing lab Biobot Analytics, and SMART expects to have a Delta variant assay publicly available within the week.
Barnstable County, MAhealthday.com

Delta Variant Accounts for Most Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 Cases

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) accounts for most cases of breakthrough infection among vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the July 30 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Healthb3cnewswire.com

BD and CerTest Biotec Announce CE Mark for Molecular Test to Detect, Identify Certain SARS-CoV-2 Variants

VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Variant Real Time PCR Detection Kit for BD MAX™ System Identifies and Differentiates Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1) Variants. ZARAGOZA, Spain and FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., August 06, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and CerTest Biotec, today announced the CE mark for a molecular test that can detect and distinguish between the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1) SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Public Health360dx.com

BD, CerTest Biotec Get CE Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Variant MDx

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson and CerTest Biotec announced Friday that they have obtained the CE mark for a SARS-CoV-2 variant assay. The test, called the Viasure SARS-CoV-2 Variant Real Time PCR Detection Kit for BD Max, identifies the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants of the coronavirus. The test can...
New York City, NYksl.com

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months

A health care worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (Mike Segar, Reuters) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna said on Thursday itsCOVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Memory B cell repertoire for recognition of evolving SARS-CoV-2 spike

Memory B cell reserves can generate protective antibodies against repeated SARS-CoV-2 infections, but with unknown reach from original infection to antigenically drifted variants. We charted memory B cell receptor-encoded antibodies from 19 COVID-19 convalescent subjects against SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) and found seven major antibody competition groups against epitopes recurrently targeted across individuals. Inclusion of published and newly determined structures of antibody-S complexes identified corresponding epitopic regions. Group assignment correlated with cross-CoV-reactivity breadth, neutralization potency, and convergent antibody signatures. Although emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern escaped binding by many members of the groups associated with the most potent neutralizing activity, some antibodies in each of those groups retained affinity-suggesting that otherwise redundant components of a primary immune response are important for durable protection from evolving pathogens. Our results furnish a global atlas of S-specific memory B cell repertoires and illustrate properties driving viral escape and conferring robustness against emerging variants.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 Infections ID’d in Fully Vaccinated

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Breakthrough severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections among fully vaccinated health care workers are mainly mild or asymptomatic, according to a study published online July 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Moriah Bergwerk, M.B., B.S., from the Ministry of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy