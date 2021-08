With NHL off season activity quieting down a lot over the last few days I thought I would take a look at the forward depth of the Ottawa Senators. It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is looking to add a center to his line-up and quite possibly a winger as well. The top targets for the Sens continue to be the names I have mentioned in this spot over the last week. Tomas Hertl, Adam Henrique, Nazem Kadri and yes, Ottawa has revisited in possibly acquiring Sean Monahan. The Sens looked into Monahan at the trade deadline and continue to “kick the tires” as they say with regards to Monahan.