Judge Andrew Napolitano Out as Fox News Analyst Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Fox News has cut ties with longtime legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. On Monday, 27-year-old Fox News employee John Fawcett — who serves as an associate producer on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow — filed a complaint alleging that Napolitano “has sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News,” including an incident in which Napolitano stroked Fawcett’s arm and made a sexually suggestive comment to him while they were in an elevator together.www.imdb.com
