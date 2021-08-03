Cancel
Judge Andrew Napolitano Out as Fox News Analyst Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

By Rebecca Iannucci
 6 days ago

Fox News has cut ties with longtime legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. On Monday, 27-year-old Fox News employee John Fawcett — who serves as an associate producer on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow — filed a complaint alleging that Napolitano “has sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News,” including an incident in which Napolitano stroked Fawcett’s arm and made a sexually suggestive comment to him while they were in an elevator together.

